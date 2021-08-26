The 23-year-old PhD student moved to the city in June 2019 and found that the small world of academia makes it difficult to date within her department at the University of Maryland — and “most people are older and married.” Her job seems to be an issue even when she’s trying to meet people. “I have a problem with people not believing that I am a PhD student,” she explained. “When I go to a bar, they say, ‘No, you’re not!’ or ‘You’re too young for that!’ ”
Perhaps Tennessee native Jay Hearn will be more of a gentleman about it. Jay, 23, who moved to D.C. a year ago and works in marketing for a consulting firm, is frustrated with dating apps. “You’d be texting for a while and then it would just fizzle out” before meeting in person, he said. That’s why he was so excited for Date Lab’s “straightforward approach.” Once you are matched, “you will go out and meet them. You’re committed.”
We sent the duo to dinner at 5:30 p.m. at Primrose, a Brookland bistro specializing in French comfort food. Jay’s first impression: “I thought, ‘Oh, she doesn’t seem terrible.’ I know that sounds awful, but I was worried I’d be matched with someone I would not be able to get along with.” Tori’s first impression: “He seemed kind of sweet, kind of nerdy, easygoing and easy to talk to.”
They got to know each other over cocktails, a dark and stormy for her and an old-fashioned for him. Jay admitted to me that he was struggling with his drink. “It was so bitter and just pretty gross,” he said. “It was funny having a conversation because occasionally I would take a sip and have a puckered-up face. ... I had to promise, ‘It’s not you. It’s the drink!’ ” Tori couldn’t handle her boozy beverage either: “Neither of us could finish because you could smell the liquor. Then we had beers.”
While they sipped their brews, they discovered that alcohol intolerance wasn’t all they had in common. Both had studied political science as undergrads at Southern universities. Tori is familiar with professors Jay studied with at the University of Tennessee, and Jay’s former roommate is also getting a doctorate at the University of Maryland.
Tori told me that Jay seemed interested — not surprised or intimidated — that she’s pursuing her PhD. Jay was comforted that they had so many things in common, particularly that they were both from the South. “When I mention that I’m from a small town in Tennessee, sometimes it’s like, ‘Whoa, where is that? What’s it like?’ ” he said. “We understand a lot of the stereotyping people have about the South aren’t necessarily true — I mean some are, but it depends on the region. It’s more nuanced.”
While Tori appreciated their similarities, she also told me she welcomes differences, since “having too much in common makes for a boring relationship.” Tori, who loves dogs, wasn’t bothered when she found out that Jay was a cat person. However, things got tricky when they talked about their feelings about the ocean. Tori loves the beach and misses being on the coast. She told me Jay said he was uncomfortable around open water and has a fear of Hawaii.
“And I thought, ‘Okay, that’s not something that I could be long-term compatible with,’ ” Tori said. When I asked Jay about this fear, he explained: “It’s just the idea of being out in the middle of the ocean that freaks me out. What if there aren’t any planes or boats available for leaving the island?”
However, all was not lost. As they ate dinner (crispy lamb for her and duck confit for him), Tori discovered they had a similar sense of humor. “We were both being sarcastic for a good part of the night. ... It was a fun back-and-forth,” she said. She enjoyed how easy it was to talk to him: “He was able to instantly pick up on the fact that I am a sarcastic brat, and he just went with it.” However, she also felt at times that he was just agreeing with her. She added: “We also didn’t talk about each other’s hobbies or interests.”
When the clock approached 8 p.m., they left the restaurant. As Jay waited for his Uber, Tori asked to exchange numbers before she strolled to her home nearby.
Rate the date
Tori: 4.3 [out of 5]. “He was easygoing and funny, but I felt like he didn’t contribute a lot to the conversation.”
Jay: 4. “It was a good date, it was fun. She was nice and easy to talk to. But I’m not sure if there’s a spark.”
Update
They met up for coffee, but both left feeling that romance was not brewing.
Vijai Nathan is a writer and comedian in Washington.
