However, all was not lost. As they ate dinner (crispy lamb for her and duck confit for him), Tori discovered they had a similar sense of humor. “We were both being sarcastic for a good part of the night. ... It was a fun back-and-forth,” she said. She enjoyed how easy it was to talk to him: “He was able to instantly pick up on the fact that I am a sarcastic brat, and he just went with it.” However, she also felt at times that he was just agreeing with her. She added: “We also didn’t talk about each other’s hobbies or interests.”