Mind you, neither had indicated this on their applications; Aaron and Vin were matched for an array of other similarities. They’re both dog owners and fans of trivia nights, and both have an affinity for sophomoric humor. The survey thing they uncovered together.
Aaron and Vin arrived that evening from very different places: Aaron had just moved from Austin to D.C. two weeks before his date, while Vin has been here for more than 11 years. Aaron is fresh out of a relationship that spanned his lockdown, while Vin spent that time single. “I took a lot of lockdown to get my stuff together,” noted Vin, a manager at a fitness center.
Vin got to Maketto on H Street NE early only to find an even earlier Aaron, who promptly offered him a shot of Japanese whisky “to take the edge off,” having just downed one himself. Vin accepted. His first impression of Aaron: “He’s very handsome.” Aaron said Vin was cute. “The first thing I noticed about him was how warm and welcoming he was,” Aaron recalled.
Settling into their seats, Aaron ordered them a bottle of cabernet. They dove into what Aaron deemed the “first-date rundown”: where they’re from, their family background, etc. They chatted about music, discovering they’re both into R&B. “We both bonded over Beyoncé and Erykah Badu and Brandy — some of the more seasoned divas,” Vin said.
Their conversation turned to the cherished Date Lab questionnaire in an attempt to figure out why they were matched. Vin, who is White, revealed that in the section on his type, he wrote: “Open to everyone, but find myself more attracted to men of color.” Aaron, who is Black, said that he wasn’t surprised to hear that, given Vin’s taste in music and movies, but he pressed him on it a bit. Vin assured Aaron that he doesn’t fetishize the Black men he dates. Aaron countered by asking what the difference is between frequently dating men of color and fetishizing them.
“Preferences do not live in a vacuum and they are all informed by something,” Aaron said in his interview. “[Vin] explained how he grew up around a lot of Black people and he’s always had close platonic relationships with Black people and that’s extended to his romantic life. That makes sense to me.” Vin appreciated and respected Aaron’s questions. “I’m not just dating Black men to date Black men and take advantage of whatever stereotypes there are around them,” Vin said.
And with that, they shared a pleasant dinner of bao, spring rolls, scallion pancakes, glass noodles with pork and wings. “It wasn’t not flirty, but I wasn’t like, ‘You know you’re coming back to my place, right?’ ” said Aaron. “I thought it was very first-date appropriate.”
After about an hour and a half at Maketto, Aaron offered to bring Vin home, but when they walked past nearby H Street Country Club, they noticed that it was holding drag bingo hosted by Shi-Queeta Lee, a queen Vin knows. So they popped in. When Shi-Queeta spotted Vin, she told the crowd that her friend is a “twerkin’ White boy” and commanded Vin to dance. And so he regaled the bar and his date with his talents.
“It was a White boy twerking. It wasn’t bad!” went Aaron’s review. He added: “I was blown away. A spotlight came on. It was an out-of-body moment.” They also drank shots there with a straight couple they met, who happened to also be on a blind date. “I wasn’t feeling drunk at that point,” said Aaron. “I started to feel drunk at the end of the second bar.”
That’s right: They soon migrated from establishment No. 2 to No. 3, Biergarten Haus, the workplace of their new hetero female friend. Vin said they were there for the shortest amount of time. They soon walked to Aaron’s nearby building and waited in the lobby for Vin’s Uber. Their goodbye remains unclear in both of their minds. “What was it like? Good question,” said Vin. “Maybe I was drunker than I thought.”
“I’m going to be honest with you: It was kind of fuzzy at that point,” said Aaron. “I’m pretty sure I just gave him a hug because my concierge was right there, and I don’t think I wanted to kiss in the lobby like that.” In fact, they had already kissed between the bars, according to Vin, “but it wasn’t making out or anything like that. It was a cute little peck.” (Aaron couldn’t confirm.) And here you probably thought two survey buffs would be boring dates. Wrong!
Rate the date
Aaron: 4.8 [out of 5].
Vin: 4.5.
Update
They texted after the date but didn’t meet up again.
Rich Juzwiak is a writer in New York.
