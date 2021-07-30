We set the duo up on a virtual date. Joe’s first impression when Jeanie came on the screen at 5 p.m.: “She had a very nice smile. That really caught me.” What caught Jeanie’s eye was the bookshelf in his background. “I’m a big reader. It’s very important to me that someone is at least vaguely interested in reading,” she said. However, she told me that when she asked Joe about his books, he replied, “I don’t really read” — which was a bit of a turnoff. “But to his credit, he did say he was trying to read more,” Jeanie said.