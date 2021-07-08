Ethan Rinks says he is picky when dating and likes things to be orderly. “I can sometimes be a control freak and very routine and by the book,” said the native of Savannah, Tenn. But this spring when Ethan saw a cutie in the Date Lab column, he decided to toss a little chaos into the mix by applying. “I thought it would be good for me to step outside of my box,” he said, “and have a true blind date. Let’s just see how this goes.”