“Since covid,” she said, “I haven’t really thought about dating. It was like, ‘Well, there goes my dating life this year.’ ” She laughed. Then Date Lab called.

We matched her with Nate James, 32, who works in IT. North Carolina raised, Nate has been in the area six years and now lives — like Daniela — in the Maryland suburbs of Washington. Pre-covid, he imagined 2020 was going to be the year he got serious and focused on his dating life. Then came the pandemic. Nate applied to Date Lab after some friends from his gym encouraged him to do it — virtually, of course. They even helped him fill out the application.

We offered the couple the option of a Zoom call or a socially distant, outdoor meetup. Daniela chose Zoom.

“I didn’t know how it would go to do an online date,” she said. “But I also didn’t know how teaching kids for the first time this summer online would go and I did build relationships with them, so I didn’t take it out of the realm of possibility.”

She also wanted to know how a person is socially distancing before seeing him in person. So, the night of the date, she ordered her favorite Thai food, chicken pad see ew from Thai Express, put on an orange summer top (“I wanted to look nice but not over-dressy for a Zoom date”), then grabbed some statement earrings. “I figured I might as well; I haven’t worn them in a while!”

Nate said he’s “sick of takeout,” so skipped ordering in but also considered his attire. He put on what he called a “reasonable shirt.” Look, it’s a pandemic. Dressing up has changed.

They logged on at 7:30. Nate noted that Daniela was cute and that she’d dressed for the occasion.

“I’m not going to lie,” Daniela recalled. “Nate was very good-looking, so I was like, ‘Oh, wow. Good job, Date Lab!’ ”

They began by discussing why they were meeting via screen at all.

“We started talking about the awkwardness of it,” Nate said. “How covid is affecting us and trying to get to know each other, how covid affects our day-to-day life.”

The pair chatted easily for over two hours. They talked about music — “I admitted to her I like Taylor Swift,” Nate said; Daniela encouraged him to check out the singer’s new album, “Folklore.” Both like Marvel movies, so they spent time comparing and contrasting superhero tales. They discussed the local dining scene (Daniela recommended her favorite Chinese food) and their families. Daniela has a brother, Nate has two.

As they closed out the conversation, Nate asked Daniela for her phone number. “We exchanged numbers — so I thought it was a good sign,” Daniela said. But after a bit of radio silence, she texted him and asked for an in-person second date. Maybe kayaking?

She was surprised when he texted her to say he had spent the weekend thinking about it and decided they weren’t a fit. Daniela asked for feedback — was it something she said? she wondered. Nate said she didn’t do anything at all. Zoom or no Zoom, he said, gently, “I just didn’t feel it.”

But Daniela had been talking up Nate to friends. She mentioned how good-looking he was and how he liked to work out and got to thinking: What if she ... set him up? She knew a woman who owns a CrossFit gym who might be a better match for him. “She’s amazing, too; she’s a girl boss,” Daniela said. “We also think she needs to find a great guy.”

This, Nate said, has never happened to him before. He was open to the idea; in fact, he thought it was incredibly cool of her. So Daniela made … a match. Nate and the woman went on a blind date. He enjoyed himself. “It was pretty fun,” he said. “We’ll see where it goes.”

Daniela, meanwhile, has no regrets. “I think in this day and age we ladies really have to be there for each other,” she said. “I’m always going to wish people well and happiness and love. ... I still had a good time.”

She added she hopes there is still someone out there for her. Date Lab firmly believes there is.

Rate the date

Daniela: 4 [out of 5].

Nate: 3.5.

Update

No further contact.