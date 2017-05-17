

(Photo courtesy of daters/Adam Firestone, 23, law student, and Dani Markowitz, 22, theater professional)

Interviews by Michele Langevine leiby

Law student Adam Firestone, 23, and theater professional Dani Markowitz, 22, have backgrounds so similar, they almost seem like the male/female version of each other. The two Washington-area natives met for beer and pizza at Pizzeria Paradiso in Dupont Circle. Then a food allergy popped up. ...

Adam: I arrived first, and then I saw someone who looked like maybe she was a little nervous. I could just tell it was probably her.

Dani: I was just very nervous about the whole thing. Then I was relieved. He seemed very friendly, and we were already smiling. We hugged right away, so I was already in a place of ease for the rest of the night.

Adam: She was really cute, had a good smile, which is always important. I could tell that she was probably a cute little Jewish girl. Like I probably mentioned, that’s part of my dating history. She seemed very outgoing right away. Very laid-back, which is nice. I think we both might have acknowledged the weirdness of the moment, which I think always makes it easier.

Dani: He was [wearing a] plaid, button-up shirt — a little preppy. What I’ll say is he’s different from my normal type, but I was overall pleased.

Adam: We actually had a lot in common. We grew up around the same area. We both are Jewish. Both went to Southern colleges. We’re around the same age. And we both are one of three siblings. So, we had a ton of things in common.

Dani: We just started the conversation about how each of us applied for Date Lab, and we realized right away we have similar backgrounds. We went to high schools that are basically right next to each other. He is a law student; I was a law major, undergrad. So, he was like, “Well, we won’t run out of things to talk about.”

Adam: I also liked how she’s done a lot of really cool things and has been all over. I definitely want to travel a lot more. … She’s been all over Europe. She told me about her tour of the actual Guinness factory, which I thought was cool. I’m a big beer fan, so that was awesome. I know she’s lived in New York, and I’m going to be interning in New York this summer. She seems very flexible with new experiences and just trying out new things, which I think is pretty important to me.

Dani: He’s into sports. I’m not. But that’s nothing. … He asked me if I wanted to go to a Nats game with him because he wants me to experience it. I’m all about sporting events for the social aspect.

Adam: She was smiling the entire time. [She] was very go-with-the-flow.

Dani: My job in the theater world is I have to read people. And I read people really easily. He is one of those people I didn’t have to question anything about him. He’s just unapologetically himself. It was nice because I knew I didn’t have to dig through lies or anything. He was just very honest about who he is.

Adam: We were both joking a lot. She’s a big “Parks and Rec” fan and “Step Brothers” [fan]. I like how when I made a “Step Brothers” joke she immediately got it, so I didn’t look like an idiot.

Dani: I have food allergies and I don’t eat cheese, and he was right away willing to share a pizza without cheese. And the waiter was like, Oh, I can do half of it with cheese. And he said, “No, no, no. It’s fine. We’re going to do it how she wants.” That was really nice because, sometimes, it’s hard to break people away from their love of cheese. But he was very willing to accommodate me. It’s a big request to make of someone, but he just went for it. It was actually perfect because it was lighter without the cheese.

Adam: We stayed until the close of the restaurant, so I think we were there until after 11, and it flew by, which is nice. I didn’t even realize it was closing.

Dani: We exchanged numbers.

Adam: Toward the end I made it clear that I definitely wanted to go on another date, and I think she was definitely open to that as well. I’d say there was chemistry.

Rate the date

Dani:4.5 [out of 5]. I’m intrigued to hang out with him.

Adam: The 5 description sounded really good, but I think I’m going to play it cool. So I’ll do the 4.5. It was a great date. Really exceeded my expectations.

Update

Dani and Adam have been texting and made plans to go to a Nats game.