

Grace Fremuth, 24, teacher, and Hanyu Chwe, 22, research assistant. (Daniele Seiss/ )

Interviews by Ellen Ryan

Hanyu Chwe, until recently a Californian, calls himself a “sci-fi/fantasy nerd” who plays drums in a rock band, dances, hosts house parties and says, “I haven’t been awkward since 2014.” He bets he could beat Barack Obama at one-on-one ball. Grace Fremuth is an “eclectic” local who says she owns no formal attire and named her car Wanda the Honda. She eschews meat but loves Slurpees. They’re both tall and chatty. They met at Agora near Dupont Circle.

Grace: It was a nice little pick-me-up to have on a Monday. Since I had never met a “Hanyu” before, and since I’m interested in both men and women, I didn’t know which gender I was going to meet until I entered the restaurant. That definitely added to my anticipation.

Hanyu: I walked from home and was a little bit early. I wore a relatively formal shirt, a button-down; ironing it was an adventure.

Grace: I was going to be on time with two minutes to go until 7, but Hanyu was right there.

Hanyu: She was pretty attractive. Taller than I expected. She had cool earrings.

Grace: He’s very tall and I’m also tall, so that was nice. Dressed well. He had a nice smile. Friendly aura. I’m not really one to care much about clothes, to be honest, but … he had nice shoes.

Hanyu: Because it was a blind date, I was thinking, Let’s not be awkward. My goal was to establish that I’m not a crazy person, to build up a sense of rapport before any romantic stuff per se.

Grace: We were both good conversationalists. We talked about social stratification in science-fiction novels. Then about our parents and where we come from and college and our different experiences of missing it or not missing it.

Hanyu: I learned she was a third-grade teacher, which is awesome. I asked a lot about her kids and what’s it like. And [we discussed] privilege and hierarchies and how we see the world. Also, I told a pickle story, and she had a pickle story, and ... we told multiple stories just about pickles.

Grace: We both realized this is something to have fun with rather than get worried about. We asked each other questions, answered questions, and it was pretty natural.

Hanyu: One of the best things is we both laughed a lot. It was a laugh-heavy dinner — not jokes but telling funny stories. We had a good rapport that way.

Grace: We’re both into jazz and funk music, me as a concertgoer and he as a drum player. We were both excited for the funk parade this weekend.

Hanyu: It’s an all-day thing. Maybe we’ll meet up there.

Grace: Hanyu said he likes meeting new people. That was nice, because in D.C., people can just stick to their cluster.

Hanyu: She mentioned that she had been to Greece with her mom recently, so we let her take the lead on ordering. She’s vegetarian, which I’m not. I was pretty happy ordering a bunch of vegetarian stuff.

Grace: He mentioned that his friend told him about some fancy cocktails they had. He ordered like a blackberry champagne fizz. I picked some fig cocktail and later a cucumber one.

Hanyu: We were outside under an awning. It started to rain a lot, and it was cool seeing the lighting with the sun and the clouds. The setting felt ideal.

Grace: Everyone was like, “Oh my goodness, do you want to go inside?” And both of us were like, “It’s just rain; it won’t hurt us.” It made really funky lighting once it cleared up, which was an added bonus.

Hanyu: There was no overt sexual/romantic subtext. It felt like we were becoming good friends.

Grace: The most you could say is neither of us were nervous about eye contact, but I wouldn’t say there was any flirting.

Hanyu: When the check came, it seemed the natural thing to do was to go.

Grace: We hugged goodbye. For me, hugs are just friendly. I put my name in his phone.

Hanyu: I said I’d see her on Saturday, and that’s it.

Rate the date

Grace: 3 [out of 5]. Was there romance for me? No. But he’s an enjoyable person.

Hanyu: 4. I’m open to it but not head over heels.

Update

They did not meet at the parade.