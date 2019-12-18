I’m not talking about former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and President Trump and those pesky impeachment hearings. I’m talking about this Date Lab. It’s one date, but actually it’s two. Two different stories. Two different truths. Both sides unhappy in the end. What a fitting D.C. tale.

Jakiba Herndon, 41, describes herself as an Erykah Badu-loving, courageous dive bar fan who’s happiest with her family and friends. She works two jobs: one with the federal judiciary, the other as a bartender. She’s never been married. She said in her application that she wants a kind, caring, compassionate man who’s gentle, handsome and doesn’t take himself too seriously. Her dream date would be a banker who “rides a motorcycle on a sunny day and does poetry in the evenings.”

AD

AD

Me too, Jakiba. Me too.

Her would-be partner, Andre Teague, 49, seemed to have his heart in the right place as well. He’s also a federal employee. He describes himself as an emphatic fan of pizza, beef ribs and popcorn. A divorced introvert who’s happiest when playing with his son, he said in his application that he wants to date a woman who can surprise him in word and deed.

Both seemed generally good-natured and down to meet a potential partner in whatever stage of life they’re in, if the fundamentals were solid. So, Jakiba and Andre seemed like a potential Date Lab win. On paper, at least.

The bifurcated experience of the evening began as soon as they arrived at the pizza restaurant All-Purpose in Shaw. Andre said he felt optimistic when he first laid eyes on Jakiba. “She’s attractive, you know? I was into it. She was my type.” But Jakiba was immediately put off. “I think Andre was drunk,” she said later. “I could smell something. I think I smelled alcohol.”

AD

AD

“No, I wasn’t drinking before,”Andre protested when I shared her allegations. He said he was sober and equal parts nervous and excited, the way most people are on blind dates. He suggested Jakiba might have said that because of how the date ended.

But we’ll get to that.

According to Jakiba, she wanted nothing to do with Andre after that first encounter. She said he was awkward from the start. Strangely darting from smiles to serious faces during the predinner photo shoot. Refusing to engage with the waitress, instead almost forcing Jakiba to order for the two of them. Jakiba said after she requested a plain cheese pizza, Andre interjected, wanting to add mushrooms and spinach. Andre said of their interaction with the waitress, Jakiba “was a little bit short with the server … in tone.” Further contradicting Jakiba’s version of events, he said, “I was carrying the conversation for the most part.”

AD

AD

Perhaps the biggest discrepancy in these two tellings of the date was over the potential voyage to Miami. “He kept saying to me: ‘I want you. I want you,’ ” Jakiba told me. “ ‘I wanna take you to Miami.’ It was weird.”

She said she jokingly agreed to go, to which he replied, no, “we’ll have to wait for tax season.”

Andre said it didn’t go down like that at all: “I was like, ‘I really like to travel’ and stuff like that. And I wanted to go to Miami. She said, ‘Oh, take me with you.’ ”

The end of the date is also in dispute. The pair traded numbers, got into a small argument over how long it takes to go from D.C. to Baltimore, then, after they declined dessert, Jakiba, Andre said, just “got up and left. … No class.”

AD

He recalled Jakiba tapping him on the shoulder as she walked out. No hug. “I just sat there and looked out the window because I was embarrassed,” he told me. “I looked like a fool.”

AD

Jakiba said she was done and just wanted to leave. She told Andre she had to go, and he offered to walk her to her car after he finished his glass of rosé, which had just arrived. But “instead of chugging the drink, he was sipping the drink,” she said. So she left. As for that tap on the shoulder, Jakiba said, yes, she offered that instead of a hug, but also told Andre, “I hope you have a nice evening,” only to be met with a head turn that Jakiba read as, “I’m not talking to you ever again.”

“There was no spark,” Andre concluded. On that, they both agreed.

AD

Rate the date

Andre: 2 [out of 5].

Jakiba: 1.

Update

No further contact.

Sam Sanders is a correspondent and host of NPR’s “It’s Been a Minute With Sam Sanders.”

AD