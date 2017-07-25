

Interviews by Amanda McGrath

Steven Rodriguez, 32, is an entrepreneur and explorer looking for someone equally ambitious and caring. Anna Hovland, 26, is independent and down-to-earth, seeking someone who shares her lust for life. We sent them to Maple in Columbia Heights, because who doesn’t love brunch?

Steven: I’ve been in various relationships. At this point I know what I want, and I’m just trying to make a good match and build from there: someone I connect with, who’s a fitness junkie like me, driven, passionate, with an entrepreneurial spirit.

Anna: I got out of a more serious thing recently, and now I want to meet people and figure out what I want in the next relationship. Like, who might I be missing? Maybe I should be looking at other [types of] people.

Steven: Before the date I worked out, then went into the office to do a little work. Then I headed over to Maple.

Anna: He seemed pretty relaxed. He wasn’t the typical person that I’d date, so it was kind of exciting. My type [is] a little bit more hipster. [Steven] is more classic, cleanshaven.

Steven: She was amazingly attractive. Not necessarily the type of woman I’ve gone out with before, [but] part of the reason I applied was to break out of my bubble.

Anna: He had some bold accessory choices: Snapchat sunglasses and a gold chain. Not a huge, blingy chain, though; we ended up talking about it, and he said it was from his mom. We went in, sat down, ordered a bloody mary.

Steven: I’ve had some bad experiences where I’ve had a better connection with the napkin than the other person, but this was a great match.

Anna: We had quite a bit in common. I can definitely see why you put us together.

Steven: The conversation flowed smoothly, from our families to what brought us to D.C., favorite spots in the city and places to travel.

Anna: The date itself felt a little D.C. because we talked quite a bit about work. We’re both really invested in what we do. I work as a Web development project manager, and he’s interested in global entrepreneurship and talked a lot about wanting to make an impact on communities.

Steven: I help build start-up communities in 170 countries, connecting entrepreneurs around the world. So many people are impoverished; I think entrepreneurship and skills-building is one way up that economic ladder.

Anna: We’re both interested in working out. He just started doing martial arts, which I’ve done for a number of years.

Steven: She’s been doing it since she was 13. She [also] runs; I run the monuments every Sunday.

Anna: There was a little bit of flirting, like at one point he reached out and touched my bracelet and asked about it, and complimented my nails and stuff. Which escalated to a conversation on neon colors and inevitably “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” [Laughs.] It was a flirtatious segue into comics and video games.

Steven: Flirting is not my strongest suit, but it felt like there was chemistry.

Anna: I tried to make some jokes, and he didn’t realize I was joking. Which is fine! But I feel like I was doing most of the laughing. He’s very earnest; when I feel a romantic spark, it’s usually through mutual sense of humor.

Steven:We were there for three hours. After brunch and dessert we said it might be time to go.

Anna: We walked out and exchanged numbers. There was a hug. We texted after the date.

Steven:We connected on a lot; we’ll see where it goes. For me, chemistry is about, is the person attractive? Yes. Smart and intelligent? Yes. And do I want to learn more about them? And yes, I do.

Anna: We mentioned future possible dates but also mentioned maybe being too busy to get together again ... so who knows?

Rate the date

Anna: 3.75 [out of 5]. It was a fun date, but it wasn’t “Whoa, this person is The One.”

Steven: A 6. Great personality, very attractive and an overall great person.

Update

Steven says a few texts followed, but this one seems destined to fizzle out.