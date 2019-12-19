Before his medical ordeal, Corey, a Baltimore native who lives in Washington and works at a think tank, was “perpetually single.” But now, “I’m looking for a long-term relationship. … I’m not saying I’m looking for marriage at this point in my life, but being sick in my mid-20s, I had really good friends and my mom, but not having a significant other, it kind of sucked.”

On a late October evening, we sent him to meet Ford Torney, a 27-year-old Baltimore resident who works in college admissions. Two and a half years out of his last serious relationship, Ford said he is also ready for a more significant partnership. To that end, he threw his heart to the Date Lab matchmakers. (A friend of his has done Date Lab and recommended it, which is awfully flattering.)

Ford dates men and women. When he was told his match’s name was Corey, he still didn’t know whether he would be meeting a man or a woman. “I was kind of excited because it was a truly blind date,” he told me. “It helped me be more myself, because I wasn’t going in with any kind of expectations.”

Thanks to the MARC train schedule, he arrived at La Tasca, the now-closed tapas eatery in Chinatown, nearly an hour early and waited 45 minutes to meet Corey, who — surprise! — turned out to be a man.

Corey was on time, despite being held up by traffic from the High Heel Race in Dupont Circle and having to bolt out of his Uber with three blocks to go. Right away, Corey noticed Ford was a sharp dresser and “had an impressive beard.”

“I thought he was cute,” said Ford, who is 6-foot-1 and liked that Corey was tall as well.

They split a big pitcher of sangria, unlimited seafood-heavy tapas, and, in a splurge beyond the confines of the Date Lab budget, churros for dessert.

When Corey’s illness came up during the date, he shared his health crisis with a sense of humor that Ford found endearing. “Just the way he told the story, in terms of finding out and the aftermath, was very funny. He’s a very funny storyteller and gets all these great details.” Also discussed: their respective backgrounds and work, and Baltimore and D.C.’s dating and nightlife scenes. “We were both laughing quite a bit throughout the date,” Corey said. “But it didn’t get too deep.”

They stayed until the restaurant was about to close and headed to the bar next door for a beer. “That, to me, was a good indicator: We didn’t realize how late it had gotten,” Ford said. Corey agreed: “Since we didn’t order the tapas all at once, the fact that we kept ordering, I think it meant more than that we were just hungry.”

At the bar, things got a little more casual. Ford said, “We were making jokes about each other and were just not too concerned with necessarily finding things to talk about.” For Corey, this was where the night went from flirty to more friendly. “It seemed less date-y. But it was still a good time.”

Then the night came to an abrupt end: They both called separate Ubers at the same time, expecting a few minutes to pass before their rides showed. But Corey’s driver “was just smoking a cigarette outside his car on the street and was like, ‘Are you Corey? Get in.’ So it was rushed. We gave each other a hug, and I got in and then I was like, ‘Oh! I don’t have his number or any way to communicate with him!’ ”

The day after, Ford wondered what happened. “I thought about it as he was leaving: Should I have asked for his number? Did he want me to?” he said. “Or was he just not that interested in a second date?”

For his part, Corey insists the whole no-number-swapping was totally unintentional. “Even if the date doesn’t go well, I’m always the type of person to text, ‘You get home okay?’ ”

Corey is a popular name; not ideal for Googling purposes. “But part of me wonders, if I did find him, should I reach out to him?” Ford said. “I, A, don’t want to be pushy, and, B, don’t want to come off as stalkerish to try to find him. So even if I did find him, that might come across as weird.”

At press time, Corey had done zero sleuthing to find Ford. “Ford is not a very common name. I know where he works and lives, so if I really tried, I could find him,” he said. “I really did think he was a nice, sweet guy. But the thing is, I wasn’t getting a romantic vibe.”

Rate the date

Ford: 4 [out of 5].

Corey: 4.

Update

Now that this article has been published, they know each other’s last name. Ford and Corey: If you reconnect, please let Date Lab know.

Jessica M. Goldstein is a writer in Washington.

