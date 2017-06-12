

Gabrielle McKenzie, 26, fundraiser, and Joe Humphrey, 27, analyst. (Photo by Daniele Seiss)

Interviews by Debra Bruno

Joe Humphrey, 27, is an analyst for a government contractor. Gabrielle McKenzie, 26, just took a job in fundraising. The two share an interest in cooking and marathons and a Boston connection. We sent them to the meat-centric Latin restaurant Del Campo in Chinatown to get to know each other.

Joe: I got there early.

Gabrielle: I got there about a minute after 7. The [Post] photographer was already there.

Joe:We didn’t even have a chance to talk to each other before we were thrown into the photos.

Gabrielle: We were outside, standing by a fake Japanese rock garden. One person said, ‘Oh, engagement photos!’ I said, ‘Close, but not quite.’ Inside, people thought we were doing promotional photos for the restaurant. It was good because we shook hands when we met, but to take photos, you have to stand close, and that got the physical element out of the way.

Joe: She was very attractive. She looked like she was enthusiastic to be there, but thrown off by being immediately thrown into a photo shoot.

Gabrielle: He is very tall. He grew up in Boston, and that’s where I had been living and gone to college.

Joe: She mentioned she had run the Boston Marathon a couple of times, which totally impressed me. I’ve run a few marathons, but I never came close to competing in the Boston Marathon. It was fun hearing about her experience.

Gabrielle:We’ve both run marathons. I think I’m much more serious in the number of marathons.

Joe: She just got a new job, so we were talking about that for a bit.

Gabrielle: The day I got the email [about Date Lab] was the same day I got picked for the final interview for my new job. So everyone I work with said to me, ‘You believe in signs. Go for it!’

Joe: She just drove 7 or 8 hours [from Boston]. The date was the day she moved back. Props to her.

Gabrielle: [My former co-workers] have been relentlessly questioning me about what I was going to wear. I work in an office with only women, so six people were heavily involved in the conversation.

Joe: We both realized that three things matched. Both of us have ties to Boston, we both run marathons and we both like to cook. Her skills far exceed mine.

Gabrielle: He has been teaching himself how to cook. He enjoys pasta, so he wanted to figure out how to make his own. And he likes creme brulee, so he invested in a blowtorch. That was pretty cool, I thought.

Joe: I grew up as the only son, so I didn’t have to cook. It turns out I discovered that cooking is a great stress reliever.

Gabrielle: There were lots of different menu items, so we were asking questions about them.

Joe: It takes a lot for me to feel uncomfortably awkward. But there were definite pauses where the conversation kind of died. I felt bad because I talk a lot in general. My response to silence is to pepper her with questions.

Gabrielle: The service at the restaurant was really slow, so that was a bit noticeable at times.

Joe: I’m not sure either of us felt any romantic connection. But it was definitely enjoyable on my part.

Gabrielle: There were not really [sparks]. I would describe it as if you were at some sort of function and just got lucky in terms of your seatmate. It was a great conversation, rather than a first date.

Joe: We were taking the same Metro. I asked for her number and we hugged. We texted a couple of times in the ensuing 30 to 40 minutes after that.

Gabrielle: I feel horrible, but I don’t remember if we hugged! I’ll defer to whatever he said happened.

Joe: I did say we could look into doing this again.

Gabrielle: He had said earlier in the evening that he was doing an event this weekend, but after that we should do something.

Rate the date

Joe: 4 [out of 5]. It was a fun experience, but there weren’t any sparks or romantic future in it.

Gabrielle: The match was a lower number — probably a 3.5 to 4 — but in terms of spending a new dining experience with someone you just met, that was definitely a 4.5 to 5.

Update

No contact since the date.