The day of their (virtual) date, Arianne raced home from work on the Metro to her place in Capitol Hill, changed into casual clothes — “I had this blue top and high-waisted light-wash jeans, the ones that everybody has a pair of right now, and I wore fun earrings” — fixed her hair and makeup, ordered tacos from Republic Cantina and poured herself a glass of rosé. She settled in at the dining room table, with all her lamps on “because you can’t do overhead lighting on Zoom” (yes, thank you for this correct opinion!). She logged in just a few minutes late, only because she felt like she ought to plate her food for the camera.