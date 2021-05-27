As it happens, Arianne Minks, a 26-year-old Texas native who works in financial consulting, had her own dating deadline: She’s heading to law school in the fall, likely outside D.C. And the thing is, she didn’t even apply for Date Lab; her roommate nominated her. “I would say that I am really independent and have been happy single, but am definitely open to dating,” she told me. Though the pandemic had affected her social life, as a general rule Arianne has “a pretty robust personal life” on top of working a lot. Her calendar, she says, is “literally so full all the time.”
If Arianne were actively looking for a partner, faith is important to her, plus somebody who has a sense of humor and a positive outlook, since “work in D.C. tends to be pretty negative.” She also finds herself dating guys who are “kind of quirky or nerdy.” Turnoffs: “Their ego takes up so much space that nobody else can sit at the table.”
Dan is drawn to “people that have an intrinsic curiosity about the world ... who are good listeners, who are good at asking questions and maintaining a conversation in a way that’s dynamic for both people.” He added, “I have a hard time with small talk.” His big dealbreakers: unconscientious conversationalists and people who lack passion.
The day of their (virtual) date, Arianne raced home from work on the Metro to her place in Capitol Hill, changed into casual clothes — “I had this blue top and high-waisted light-wash jeans, the ones that everybody has a pair of right now, and I wore fun earrings” — fixed her hair and makeup, ordered tacos from Republic Cantina and poured herself a glass of rosé. She settled in at the dining room table, with all her lamps on “because you can’t do overhead lighting on Zoom” (yes, thank you for this correct opinion!). She logged in just a few minutes late, only because she felt like she ought to plate her food for the camera.
Dan was in his room in the Woodley Park apartment he shares with roommates. He put on a navy dress shirt and slacks (“to preclude a fashion disaster” in the event he had to stand up). He then attempted to use natural light but was thwarted by the angle from a window, admitted defeat and turned on — sigh — the overhead light. He grabbed the sushi he ordered from Spices in Cleveland Park and a glass of water and arrived at the Zoom meetup on time.
Arianne felt “just terrible” about being two minutes behind but was put at ease by Dan’s demeanor: “He had just a huge smile on his face and seemed very warm, and didn’t look visibly upset that I was running late, which was a good sign.” Dan’s initial nervousness abated when Arianne appeared on camera. “I thought she was really cute,” he said. “She looked really sweet. I guess I felt more comfortable when I saw her.”
Once Arianne found out Dan was into Middle Eastern foreign policy, they were off. “We had a deep dive on heavy topics at the beginning of the date,” she said. Their conversation about the Middle East led to chatting about ethics and humanity. Deep for a Zoom.
“I really appreciated how she was also capable of moving past small talk pretty quickly,” said Dan. Considering they talked about “whether people are all born with the same degree of personal morality, or if morality is a learned trait,” he hoped that he didn’t go too esoteric. Also discussed: the Iran nuclear deal and President Biden’s move to pull American troops out of Afghanistan.
By the end of the date, they covered some lighter topics, too: fun facts about the world, favorite TV shows (he likes “New Girl” and “Breaking Bad”; she’s been watching “The West Wing”). “I felt there was a little bit of chemistry there,” Dan said.
After two hours, Dan sensed — correctly! — that Arianne probably still had work to get to that night. He asked for her number and sent her a post-date thank-you text; she wished him luck on his Date Lab interview. Both were open to the possibility of speaking again but realistic about their circumstances making that unlikely.
“I definitely thought he had a great smile and a good sense of humor,” said Arianne. “But I also think we’re in really different places in our life.” Not just geographically, she clarified. “I’ve had my first five years of professional experience and am pretty independent and established in my community, my friends, in work. And I think he’s still navigating what’s next for his professional journey … and I tend to date older. That’s not his fault that he’s younger than me!”
“I loved getting to know her. It was super fun,” Dan said. “But those constraints [of us both moving] prevented me” from seeing this as anything more than one great date.
Rate the date
Arianne: 4.5 [out of 5]. “It was a great experience and the conversation was incredible, but I don’t see a future.”
Dan: 4.25.
Update
No further contact.
Jessica M. Goldstein is a regular contributor to the magazine and The Post’s Style section.