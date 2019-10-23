But no more! A benevolent co-worker told him to buy a blazer, and now his closet is well-stocked enough that, when his number came up for Date Lab, he ran a poll on Facebook asking friends which of six options he should wear to dinner. “It was very polarizing,” he said.

He spent two days wondering if “pink will make her question everything.” Randall also realized he would be spending his 28th birthday getting dinner with a stranger. No pressure!

I matched Randall with Lauren McGrath, who grew up in the area and has been reading Date Lab for years. She’s a corporate communications manager at a hospitality company, although, contrary to what that job description would suggest, she says she is “a total introvert. I’m not the kind of person who is like, ‘Totally, let a magazine write about my dating life!’ ” But she just turned 31 and made a birthday resolution: Be more open, get out more, be “a little bit less hyper-focused on my career.”

We sent them to City Tap in Penn Quarter. Randall arrived first. The initial thing Lauren noticed about her date? “He had a blazer and kind of a salmon shirt, and I was like, okay, he’s working with some color. He looks polished, like somebody that has it together.” Let all the men reading this article, clinging to your last cargo shorts, take this sartorial success story to heart/to your closet.

“This is somebody I would gravitate towards naturally, just because of his energy,” Lauren added. Also: “He had really cute dimples. And I look at people’s eyes all the time, and I felt like he had very genuine eyes.”

Randall was also getting a vibe: “I could feel a certain kind of theater-kid energy about her. And I mean that in the best of ways. … She had this aura about her, of someone who has a tinge of the theatrical in her.”

Next came some nervous laughter, a few rounds of drinks — white wine for her, a stout for him — and shared appetizers (hummus, burrata). For dinner, he had steak; Lauren had goat cheese pizza.

They bonded over a shared “morbid sense of humor,” as Randall described it, and mutual creativity: Randall is a designer, and Lauren writes poetry and, as he’d intuited, ran with a theater-kid crowd as an undergrad.

Lauren could tell from the jump she was dealing with an extrovert, which was not, in and of itself, a dealbreaker. Just the opposite, actually. “That’s kind of what I need,” she said. “I have a lot of extroverted friends and have dated a lot of extroverted guys for that reason — they pull the fun side out of me. They ask interesting questions and get me to talk about things I wouldn’t talk about on my own.”

Lauren remembers Randall asking a lot about her hobbies. “I think he wanted to see, right off the bat, what shared interests we had. He was like, ‘I want to see why we were matched! We’ve gotta figure it out.’ So he was asking me about hobbies, not just my typical D.C. question of ‘where do you work?’ That kind of came toward the end, because it wasn’t as important,” she said. “We both have kind of a dark sense of humor. We were talking about how much we really like really horrible movies, and really bad horror movies in particular, with lots of blood and gore where you’re like, ‘This is ridiculous.’ ”

For Randall’s part, though, he “felt like I had to steer” a conversation that, even after four hours, “didn’t really have anything we could rally around to get to that higher level. … I felt like I couldn’t get her to go beyond an answer.”

The back-and-forth would sputter out, and Randall would feel the need to start it up again. “She was still very nice the whole time,” he said. “I thought she was very personable. Just a quieter, more introverted person than I would probably want to actually date long-term.”

After our interview, Randall emailed a thorough follow-up elaborating on this point: “To me, the most challenging part of dating is the same core dilemma I had with Lauren — trying to figure out how to navigate conversations to that deeper or heightened layer to enhance or establish the connection.” He also included links to his top two blazers.

Rate the date

Lauren: 4.5 [out of 5]. “Anybody who gets me to talk for that long, clearly there is something there.”

Randall: 3.5.

Update

They exchanged numbers and have texted a bit since, but there are no plans for a second date.

Jessica M. Goldstein is a writer in Washington.

