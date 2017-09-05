

Katrina Stanfield, 34, a corporate recruiter, and Rahsaan Williams, 39, a designer, web developer and programmer. (Daniele Seiss/For the Washington Post)

I have a friend who unequivocally wants to have children. And, typically, she divulges this information during first dates. I maintain that no matter how strong your dedication to total honesty, or your urge to procreate, this sounds like the quickest way to deflate the levity from a potentially romantic situation. I don’t say this because the mere mention of kids makes my blood boil. (It doesn’t.) It’s just that I figure first dates to be about two people getting to know one another. Bringing others — no matter how little or how speculative — into the equation seems likely to distract from the immediacy and/or intimacy.

But, then, as we established in my first column, when it comes to dating, I’m more of a keen and curious observer than a source of any wisdom whatsoever. When I found out that Rahsaan Williams had been selected as a subject for this week’s Date Lab specifically because he had previously appeared in a wholly different Washington Post Magazine article proclaiming his desire to be a father, it seemed like a great opportunity to see if I was right in thinking of bringing up baby as a bit of a buzzkill.

The earlier story that featured Rahsaan was couched as a friendly Father’s Day reminder to the men of Washington to check their “biological clock.” In it, Rahsaan, a web developer and programmer from Alexandria, talked about his desire to have children and his close relationship with his goddaughter. After the piece ran, the writer, Lisa Bonos, reached out to her friend Katrina Stanfield, 34, a corporate recruiter who lives in Frederick, Md. “She sent me a link to the story and said, ‘Hey, read my article. What do you think? Would you be interested in doing the Date Lab with this guy?’ ” Katrina recalled.

So the Date Lab team asked Rahsaan if he was game for a blind date, too, and he said yes. Unbeknownst to him at first was that Katrina has an 11-year-old daughter. (She wants more kids.) Her daughter is also into cheerleading, and Rahsaan is a former gymnast. With the desire for offspring playing such a big role in the match, I expected kids to hijack the conversation.

Rahsaan and Katrina met at the Majestic in Old Town Alexandria. It was a two-hour drive for Katrina. (She was offered a closer location, but she said she didn’t mind driving farther.) “I think Old Town Alexandria is such a cute area anyway,” she said. “I was excited to go there. I’d never been there before.”

Going into the date, Rahsaan was a bit more apprehensive than she was. He said up till now, his experience with the kid question on dates went one of two ways: “Either, ‘Yeah, I’m interested. Let’s take it slow,’ but ‘slow’ eventually peters out.” Or it’s like “somebody’s biological clock has hit like the last 60 seconds of a football game.” He was told Katrina also wanted kids, but not much else about her.

After her long drive Katrina arrived looking “a tiny bit frazzled, too,” Rahsaan said, “so I was like, ‘Calm down. It’s cool. It’s all right.’ ”

They ordered a drink at the bar, “which turned into two drinks, which turned into the manager and the bartender selling us their list of appetizers,” he said. They stayed at the bar all evening. Katrina liked that when she asked if they could order everything because she couldn’t decide, he said, “Absolutely, let’s do it.” They bonded over the deviled eggs.

“There was a lot of back-and-forth witty banter,” Rahsaan said. “She initiated it in very much of a, ‘Can you handle it?’ ... moment. And I’m like, ‘All right, let’s do this.’ ”

“We did keep the conversation pretty light,” Katrina said. When they made the cheerleading/gymnastics connection, Rahsaan said that “there was this camaraderie there.” But they never directly addressed his or her desire to procreate “because it was automatically understood,” he explained. About 11 p.m. — four hours and two plates of deviled eggs after they arrived — he walked her to her car and they hugged goodbye.

As for testing my hypothesis that bringing up baby is a first-date buzzkill, the results were inconclusive. Knowing in advance that they both wanted kids seemed to free them up from having to talk about it and to enjoy themselves. I guess all that matters in the end is that they want the same thing.

Rate the date

Rahsaan: 4 [out of 5]. “It ended up being a really cool ... very relaxed date.”

Katrina: 4.5 or 5. “I thought everything went well.”

Update

The two have been texting and are hoping to get together soon.