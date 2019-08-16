

Chris Broadway is a 26-year-old website coder. He’s looking for a woman who is “not afraid to take chances or make changes” and “doesn’t stop creating and learning.” Kendall Lorenzen is a 26-year-old teacher. She is seeking someone who “has a really wonderful heart, is considerate, funny, open-minded.” (Daniele Seiss/For The Washington Post)

Chris Broadway is old-fashioned by today's standards. That is to say, when the 26-year-old website coder wanted to learn more about how people got together back in the old days, he searched on Google. And that's how he found out about Date Lab. "I was on the Internet snooping around," he told me. "I was wondering how people got into blind dates." Chris, who is originally from Mississippi, has been living in the D.C. area for the past couple of years, during which time he's been pretty single. In fact, he told me he'd been on only one date in a year and a half. Some of that has to do with his dissatisfaction with modern methods of matching. "Tinder doesn't feel real," he said. "I prefer, like, the Hollywood meet." I suppose getting thrown together by The Washington Post is somewhere in between swiping right and running into Meg Ryan at a mom-and-pop bookstore.

Excited though he was, Chris didn’t go too far out of his way to get camera-ready for his date with 26-year-old first-grade teacher Kendall Lorenzen. He wore jeans and a T-shirt. “I made sure there was nothing in my nose,” he said, “made sure my face was clean.” He did add one piece of flair to his outfit, though, and it made a pretty strong impression on his date when she met him at Unconventional Diner in Shaw. “He was wearing a necklace,” said Kendall, who wore jeans, sandals and a purple top. “It was long and dangly.” She thought Chris was attractive, but she really admired the fashion statement. “I never learned how to accessorize,” she told me. The first thing that Chris noticed about Kendall was her “huge” smile. “She seemed like she couldn’t stop smiling,” he said. “I like big smiles. I found it comforting.”

It’s possible that Chris needed comforting after struggling to get into the restaurant. Who knows if this logistical conundrum will have been addressed by the time this article comes out, but it’s worth noting that both Chris and Kendall made a point of mentioning how baffling the front door — or doors, apparently — is at Unconventional Diner. “It was so confusing,” said Chris. “There were like four different doors, but they were all locked.” Kendall told me it was more like three doors — and three corresponding arrows that added to the confusion. If only Chris and Kendall had been bumbling their way inside at the same time, Chris might have gotten his Hollywood meet-cute.



Chris and Kendall. (Daniele Seiss/For The Washington Post)

Inside the restaurant, things went far more smoothly. Kendall ordered malbec; Chris, cabernet. “The staff was amazing,” Chris said. “I kind of felt like they were in on it and they were treating us special. It felt magical.” Both daters had researched the place and learned about the kale nachos. Said Kendall, “We’d both read they were phenomenal.” Though she said she wouldn’t call home about the nachos, they both agreed that the rest of the food — shrimp and grits, crab bisque — was excellent.

Both of them were game to make the most of the experience. “We tried each other’s food and drinks,” said Kendall, who was raised to be so frugal that, even now, she has trouble ordering anything over $10. “I started working the moment I could work,” she said. “I always think about things in the amount of hours I’d have to work for them.”

Kendall and Chris shared a lot more than food, to the point that both of them were surprised by how much they were willing to reveal about themselves. Kendall has only recently returned from a long period of living and working overseas. She doesn’t always bring it up because, since she’s been back in the States, she’s found that it can be hard for people to relate. “A lot of people didn’t know how to talk to me.” With Chris, it was different. “I actually talked about living abroad more than usual,” she said. Chris, who has traveled much more inside the country than out, found her experience fascinating: “She’s been all over the world.” They talked about food, family, flying planes — which Chris did when he was in the military.

The conversation seems to have flowed exceptionally well. “There wasn’t a quiet moment between us,” Chris said. “I think my cheeks were hurting by the end of the night. Her smile really did match her personality.” When the evening was over, he told me, “She walked me to the Metro station. Now that I think of it, I should have walked her home.” But Kendall did not go directly home. After she and Chris exchanged numbers and a hug, she walked a couple of blocks to a friend’s house to dish about the date — which is, of course, what someone in a Hollywood romance would do.

Rate the date

Kendall: 4 [out of 5]. “It was good. It was a fun date.”

Chris: 4. “This is definitely one of the best dates I’ve ever been on.”

Update

They have been in touch and have made tentative plans to attend a murder-mystery dinner show together.

