Knowing Patrick is not an easy thing to do on paper. His Date Lab application was a study in minimalism. Best date ever? “It involved BBQ on a patio.” Brag about yourself? “I think I’m an okay conversationalist.”

Adriana Hammond’s answers were more expansive. The 31-year-old sci-fi nerd said a TV show based on her dating life would center on a young woman trapped in a time loop, dating versions of the same guy over and over until she finally learns that she’s trapped herself in the loop by “looking for her own deficiencies in others.” A heady concept from a heady person; Adriana described her “dream date” as a professor of metaphysics and epistemology who is also a Marxist. (And can quote Shakespeare. And looks like Tom Hiddleston.)

A good man is hard to find, but Adriana says she likes to assume the best of people. And so it was with a spirit of optimism that she put on a little black dress, walked to Logan Tavern on P Street NW on a warm September evening and introduced herself to the man at the bar with the parted hair and a button-down shirt.

“I thought she was really pretty when I saw her,” Patrick told me. She was clutching a New Yorker bag. And another good sign: “She seemed just as nervous as me.”

Relief washed over him. “That energy she was giving off really put me at ease,” Patrick said. “If she had walked in and looked extremely comfortable, I would have been like, ‘Oh boy, what have I gotten myself into.’ ” Adriana was on the shier side, friendly and relatively new to Washington (and, sure, “maybe a little bit” nervous, she said, though that might have had something to do with having to pose for a photo immediately after walking into a blind date). And while Patrick is a neurotic guy, he’d been on enough Tinder dates to have developed muscle memory for interacting with total strangers in a dating scenario.

It was the Okay Conversationalist’s time to shine.

“He’s very laid-back,” Adriana told me, using an adjective that cut against everything Patrick had told me about himself. “Very relaxed,” she added, “very smart.” Over a bottle of wine, they learned that they’re both cinephiles: Patrick studied film in college, and Adriana has schooled herself well enough to be quite sure that “Full Metal Jacket” is not Stanley Kubrick’s best antiwar movie. (That would be “Paths of Glory,” a 1957 film about French soldiers in World War I.)

They also talked about music — her vinyl collection, the fact that he’d been listening to a lot of ’80s American underground music and turn-of-the-century R&B. Later, Adriana would learn that Patrick likes the Beatles, which was reassuring. “Anytime a guy tells me he doesn’t like the Beatles,” she told me, “he always turns out to be a jerk.”

Patrick wasn’t a jerk. The man with the informal wardrobe and enigmatic Date Lab application was a good listener, very down-to-earth. Dinner ended. The late-summer air had cooled, and Adriana asked Patrick if he wanted to walk around the city. Before they parted, he asked for her number.

“There’s so many bad first dates,” Patrick later told me, “at least for me, a non-disaster counts as a good sign that I should try again.” Adriana had a similar attitude. She agreed to a second date. “If you enjoy someone’s company,” she said, “I don’t see why you shouldn’t.”

Rate the date

Patrick: 5 [out of 5].

Adriana: 3.5.

Update

Reader, they went out two more times that week! Once to a bar in Arlington, and then to the National Portrait Gallery. After they didn’t schedule a fourth date, Adriana texted Patrick and asked what he was looking for. He couldn’t give her a clear answer, and things fizzled from there. “I wasn’t feeling the energy that this person really likes me,” said Adriana.

Patrick said: “She basically made it clear to me that she didn’t want to waste our time.”

Steve Kolowich is a Post Style editor.

