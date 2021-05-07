Comedian Mike Birbiglia publicly roasted Chris after he misspelled the comic’s name in an online review of Derek DelGaudio’s book “Amoralman.” “People were trashing [“Amoralman”], so I went on Amazon and wrote like a five-second review for five stars, figuring no one would ever read it,” Chris told me, explaining what prompted him to write: “I would say if you like David Sedair, or the Mike Brigriallia then this will be up your alley.” Birbiglia tweeted the amusing review with the hashtag #MikeBrigriallia. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) “What’s the worst people can say about me?” Chris said, laughing. “I’ve already misspelled two of my favorite authors’ names to the point where I got ridiculed by them.”