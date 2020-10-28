But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Those existential questions weren’t even on her radar when Rachel, 26, who recently took a Senate staff job, applied to Date Lab more than a year ago. At the time she was just out of a year-and-a-half-long relationship that had partly been upended by their increasingly conflicting religious beliefs. (He wasn’t Jewish; it mattered.)

This spring, during lockdown, Rachel hit pause on dating altogether; it just didn’t feel safe. When Date Lab called she was shocked and excited. It was to be, she said, her “first pandemic date — which was weird after like six months of trying to hide from people with germs!”

Enter Nicholas Green, 27. A Jewish (Look, we read! We checked!) consultant originally from Florida, Nicholas began the year in a long-term relationship, which recently ended. “It was a weird time to have gone through a breakup,” he said. “You don’t realize how much that person has influenced your life until you are not in it and to not have someone here — in a studio apartment. You start to realize how lonely it can be.” So he turned to Date Lab, which he had seen on social media.

Rachel, for her part, decided it was a good opportunity to “get back out there.”

Both Nicholas and Rachel had concerns about the risks of in-person meetups with people whose social distancing protocols haven’t been firmly vetted. So Zoom was their dating method of choice.

Still, Nicholas said he “went through the same routines” he would for any date: a shower, a nice pair of shorts, a button-down oxford shirt. “I was definitely extremely nervous throughout the whole day,” he said. “I don’t know why! I guess because in years past whenever friends or a stranger said, ‘Let’s set you up with a blind date,’ they never really hit the nail on the head.” He told a few friends (they were pretty impressed) about his date. One was the general manager at the restaurant Cr NoMa, from which he ordered in housemade whipped ricotta and rib-eye flatbread and an Old-Fashioned “like the true old man I am,” he said with a laugh.

Rachel’s prep involved an open mind — and a dress, jewelry and makeup. It was, she said, a nice chance to get out of workout clothes.

She ordered dinner from Le Diplomate — “it’s near me and it’s very good.” She chose beef bourguignon. Then she opened her own bottle of wine.

First impressions went pretty well. “The way she dressed sort of matched her personality: very bubbly and warm,” recalled Nicholas. He said it was like talking to a close friend. Which was unexpected, given the circumstances.

Rachel said the discussion centered on the pandemic and how it has changed their lives. “Very quickly we established we are both Jewish, which is a big deal.”

She said they also talked about trying new at-home activities, which for her includes candle making. He does CrossFit; she runs and does ... trapeze — now entirely outdoors. Nicholas was fascinated by her Shabbat meals through a group called One Table, which gathers young people together on Friday nights. He thought that was cool; he hadn’t done much with Shabbat since college.

Lasting just over an hour, the conversation, by all accounts, flowed naturally. They both come from close-knit families, and each had returned home for some time when the pandemic first set in. For Rachel, whose mother has been on her own since her father died a few years ago, it was a chance to be back with both her sister and her mom in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Nicholas found the virtual date enjoyable, though not romantic. “It was really nice. It wasn’t like a date where I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m falling in love.’ But it was a nice way to get to know someone, and especially someone who was very similar to me. It was kind of cool.” He added, “I could see her being a best friend.” He called it platonic.

For Rachel, her “biggest takeaway is that dating in the pandemic is possible” — especially since the pandemic may last for a while. “It shows me I don’t have to put my life on hold.”

Rate the date

Nicholas: 4 or 4.5 [out of 5].

Rachel: 3. “I’d be willing to see him again, outside, socially distant.”

Update

The two exchanged numbers and a few texts. Rachel said, “I was going to reach out Friday night to say happy new year” (it was the first night of Rosh Hashanah), but then she heard about the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “so it didn’t feel right. I don’t think there will be anything more.”

But who knows? Maybe they can spend Shabbat together sometime ... as friends.