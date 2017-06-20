

Peter Ren, 24, tax consultant, and Katy Gloth, 22, IT specialist. (Daniele Seiss/For The Washington Post)

Interviews by Debra Bruno

Peter Ren, 24, and Katy Gloth, 22, both work at Big Four accounting firms. And both listed Harry Potter books as their favorites. But in a city like Washington, is there anything worse than matching a political junkie with a person who hates all the chatter about politics? We sent them to Mari Vanna near Dupont Circle to find out.

Peter: I arrived about five minutes early. I had actually just moved back to D.C. from a two-year stint in New York and it was my fourth day on the job, so I wanted to make sure my commute didn’t make me late. I actually ran into the [Post] photographer. We were by the table upstairs and then she thought she saw Katy walk in, so she went down and got her.

Katy: I actually thought I was there first. The hostess wasn’t very helpful. [Peter] was upstairs waiting for me.

Peter: She was really pretty. We went for the hug, which really helped to make for a good transition.

Katy: He was definitely not my usual type, so I was a little surprised at first. But then I was like, Okay, we’ll see how this goes.

Peter: The first thing we discussed was our reasons for applying to Date Lab. She mentioned that one of her friends signed her up. For me, I transferred my job from New York to D.C. I read a couple of the articles and thought, Hmmmm, it’s a pretty interesting program.

Katy: He did ask: What did you put in your application? And it was funny because I hate talking about my work and I hate talking about politics, and that was what he liked talking about the most.

Peter: On my application I said I enjoy talking about politics politely and that I’m interested in politics as well as having interned on the Hill. We both thought it was hilarious that they matched someone who enjoyed politics with someone who hates politics. But since it happened early in the evening, it helped to lighten the mood.

Katy: He described himself as a moderate Republican, but that he voted for Hillary. I don’t think I’ve been on a date where someone hasn’t made a point to tell me they voted for Hillary.

Peter: We both work in similar jobs, and we also talked about the commute, about work issues. ... Since she works in the same area as me — Tysons [Corner] — we talked about the possibility of bumping into each other on the Metro.

Katy: He does consulting on tax and I do advisory and IT. And he said, “Oh, international tax?” and I said, “Oh, you’re more nerdy than I am; that’s so amazing.”

Peter: We also talked about siblings. She has three brothers, two older and one younger, so I joked, you must have had a rough experience growing up. She said, “I was the princess, I had the greatest time.”

Katy: We talked about college, and how they do things differently at Georgetown from Maryland, where I went. He was very engaging — he asked me a lot of questions.

Peter: There weren’t many awkward moments, if there were any at all. Whenever one of us stopped, the other one filled the gap, which is always great. Did I think there were sparks? I felt some sparks.

Katy: No, not really. The conversation was good for a dinner.

Peter: We stayed until the restaurant closed — they were dimming the lights and the music stopped. I said: “We should probably head out now. We both have work tomorrow.”

Katy: I walked him to the Metro and then I called my Uber.

Peter: Once we got to the Metro, we gave each other hugs, and then I went down the escalator.

Katy: We did exchange numbers. He texted me about a second date about 10 minutes ago. I haven’t answered. I don’t think I’m going to go on a second date, but I don’t know how to text him that.

Rate the date

Peter: 5 [out of 5]. I had a great time.

Katy: He promised he would give me a 5, and I promised I would give him a 4.5. I wanted to get a good score.

Update

The two did not go out again.