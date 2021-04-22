Derrick Knox, 27, is also “definitely looking for a partner,” as he put it, but there are some logistical obstacles: He’s in the military and medical school. When the pandemic started, he was in his third-year rotations in North Carolina. He got called back to D.C., where he’s attending med school, for a few months of quarantine; in June, rotations started back up, taking him to San Diego, North Carolina (“that’s where home is”), Seattle and finally D.C.
“I know how hectic my life is right now,” Derrick said. “I’m just looking for someone that will complement everything I have going on, so I don’t have to compromise my studies and what I like to do. And I know that’s really hard.”
He actually found out about Date Lab when he saw that a fellow classmate went on one of our setups (and got a 4.5!). Having never been on a virtual or blind date before, he had an open mind. So open that when I asked him if he had a type, he answered existentially: “Isn’t that the question of life? Who are you attracted to?”
He clarified: “I think humor is a huge aspect, [and] someone who is socially conscious and aware.”
For Will, a sense of humor is his number one priority. Also, “I like a scruffy guy, in terms of physical attraction.” (“A scruffy guy attracted to scruffy guys,” he deadpanned. “Groundbreaking stuff.”) Both had an identical turnoff: Republicans.
To set up for the virtual date, Will followed one of my patented Date Lab Tips for Looking Hot on Screen™: making sure he had good lighting. He got a haircut the day before and put on an outfit that turned out to be … basically the same outfit that Derrick had on: a short-sleeve button-down shirt.
“I was excited but also pretty nervous,” said Derrick from his Adams Morgan apartment. “I talk with my hands, so I didn’t know how that would come across.”
Will had been living in Logan Circle until about a month before the date, when his rent went up and he moved back in with his parents in the Palisades neighborhood. His virtual date backdrop was the home gym, featuring a Peloton. “Just dropping hints that I care about fitness,” he said.
Will was using a computer from ancient times (2012) that took a while to boot up, so he arrived a little late. (Derrick, ever the gentleman: “I’m not going to drag him for that.”)
Once Will logged in, “I was like, he’s a good-looking guy,” Derrick said. “He has a nice beard. I really like beards.”
“I was excited to see he was cute,” Will said. “I was definitely instantly attracted to him.”
They wound up ditching Zoom — Will’s Internet had an “unstable connection” — for FaceTime, which meant they exchanged numbers early in the date. “I felt pretty comfortable from the get-go,” said Will.
They talked about their coordinating outfits, how they’d both just turned 27, and how the British edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is superior to its American counterpart. Derrick asked Will for some tips about what to do around D.C. and then teased him for starting with something so obvious: Dacha Beer Garden. Derrick quipped: “Are you kidding? Everybody knows about Dacha!”
“He was able to play back and poke fun,” said Will, who eventually pitched some better ideas, like a hike on the Capital Crescent Trail.
“He was very witty and injected a lot of humor into our conversation,” Derrick said, “and I feel like I did the same, so that was nice. It felt like very friendly banter.”
They talked for about two hours, until Derrick had to leave for a med school meeting.
“I genuinely enjoyed the time with him,” Will said. The date followed a “crummy” first day back at work, and the night did boost Will’s spirits.
“I would totally be down for a second date,” Will said. “It would be fun to make a new friend, too.”
“I thought he was a nice guy and a good-looking guy … [but] I didn’t see any romantic connection, unfortunately,” Derrick said. “We had such great conversations, and he was really funny, but I felt more like friends.”
Rate the date
Will: 5 [out of 5].
Derrick: 4.5.
Update
A little bit of texting, but no plans for a second date.
Jessica M. Goldstein is a regular contributor to the magazine and The Post’s Style section.