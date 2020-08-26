The Alabama native who works in cybersecurity as a privacy analyst has had “a lot of false starts” because “people want the benefits of a relationship, but don’t want to commit to one.” One thing she is adamant about avoiding: ghosting. I suggested that the prevalence of ghosting was because she was dating men in their 20s, but she said, “It doesn’t matter how old you are. I’ve been ghosted by 25-year-olds and 40-plus.”

Enter her match: Doug Barclay, 29, originally from New Jersey, who works in communications strategy for a polling center. This “passionate” gent tells me he is excited to be part of this social experiment because the quarantine has made it harder to meet people. He’s looking for a lady with a “nice smile” who is “friendly, honest and okay with themselves.”

“I used to spend a lot of time agonizing, ‘Woe is me. I gotta find the perfect person!’ But now in my late 20s, I feel that the best relationships are the ones that have happened organically,” he said. He is the youngest of three and very close to his family. “Family is pretty important to me,” and so is “dating someone who understands that,” he said.

We gave Doug and Alina the option of meeting on Zoom or over a socially distanced outdoor meal. The intrepid duo decided to meet at All-Purpose Pizzeria, a restaurant on the Capitol Riverfront featuring a large outdoor dining area.

Alina arrived early and took a seat on the patio. “This person walks by the table, then comes back around and kind of just sits down and says, ‘Hi! I take it you’re Alina?’ ” she recounted with amusement. She liked his “easygoing vibe.” “He was just go-with-the-flow, and there were no awkward moments.”

Over frozen, boozy beverages, they shared funny roommate stories and talked about their families. “We’re both definitely storytellers and extroverts,” Doug told me, though he confessed that he “was in his head a lot” and found the experience nerve-racking. “I drank my first drink quickly and got brain freeze,” he said.

They relaxed into dinner, which was tapas-style treats including pizza, Caesar salad and fried mozzarella, and discovered they are “both very close to our families,” said Alina. Doug, who has spent a lot of time with his parents in Virginia during quarantine, told me he “felt empathy for Alina because she hasn’t been able to see her mother and sister,” who are in Florida.

What stood out to Doug was that their conversation didn’t focus on standard first-date fare: “We talked about big things, like how weird a time it is to be alive, not being able to see loved ones, our fears for the future and life post-covid. It was more interesting to talk about that, rather than ‘My favorite band is Wilco,’ ” he said.

Although the date seemed promising, there were a few hiccups for each of them. Alina wore a dress, and she felt he was underdressed in jeans, a polo shirt and a baseball hat. “He didn’t take the hat off the whole time,” which, she told me, “wasn’t a dealbreaker.” However, she couldn’t escape her mom’s voice in her head saying, Wearing a hat at the dinner table is too casual!

Doug, who is an adoring uncle to his three nieces, said Alina mentioned “that she wasn’t sure if she wanted kids. So kind of in the back of my head I was thinking, ‘Well, that’s definitely something I want, so I don’t know about this.’ ”

Alina didn’t recall talking about kids but told me: “For me right now, I don’t want kids, but I’m open to the idea. I don’t feel the driving need to have kids.”

One thing that stood out to her was his stance against ghosting, “He said, ‘It’s not hard to just be honest with someone.’ That’s something that I really liked,” she told me.

They left the restaurant, strolled around Nationals Park and ended the date with “a comical, over-the-top elbow bump,” said Doug. Alina told me that he suggested they exchange numbers and last names, and then they went their separate ways — she via Uber, he via scooter.

Rate the date

Doug: 3.5 [out of 5]. “It was an enjoyable three-hour conversation, but I don’t think the chemistry was there.”

Alina: 4. “I would have another date — but virtual — to see if there was a romantic potential.”

Update