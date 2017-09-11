

Rene Tiongquico, left, 30, a higher-education professional, and Edwin Zhao, 33, a health administrator in training. (Daniele Seiss/For The Washington Post Magazine)

Rene Tiongquico, 30, was born in the Philippines and raised in the Bay Area. He has lived in the District for seven years and works as a higher-education professional in the government. This self-described “wholesome” fella digs Anne Murray, Cotton Candy grapes, LGBT country line dancing and cute nerds with New York Times subscriptions. We set him up with Edwin Zhao, 33, a health-care administrator who also lives in the city. Edwin emigrated from China at age 7 and grew up in the South before settling here two years ago. This “pensive” gent digs Leana Wen (Baltimore’s health commissioner), meditation and fried chicken.

In person, Rene is bubbly, frenetic and chatty, while Edwin is introspective with a measured way of speaking. Both had recently ended long-term relationships, and Date Lab just happened to catch them at the right time.

“I think especially in the gay world, it’s very easy to find a boy to kiss for the night. It’s a little difficult to find someone to take on date two or date three,” Rene said. “It would be nice to meet someone else outside of my normal group of LGBT friends. I have many gay friends like every other gay boy here in the city, but it gets old after a while.”

Since his breakup in June, Edwin has been focusing on his passions for art and sewing, and what he picks up on when meeting someone is “energy,” particularly kindness. “If you’re not genuinely a kind person, you may be able to mask it for a little bit,” he said. “I just have a strong feeling for kindness.” But he also needs to know, “Do they have a clear theory of themselves?” (I’m thinking, Jeez, I don’t have a clear idea of what I want for breakfast, let alone a clear theory of myself. I’m deeply in the hypothesis phase on all fronts.)

Rene and Edwin met at Zentan, a restaurant at the stylish Kimpton Donovan Hotel that serves contemporary Japanese cuisine. Rene arrived an hour early to unwind with two glasses of wine and ordered his third when Edwin arrived. On first sight, Rene thought Edwin was cute and liked his casual “Saturday night” look. Edwin said of Rene’s post-work blazer and khakis: “He had this geeky look that I appreciate.”

They seemed to enjoy the food as well. The serving was tapas-style. Edwin loved the yopparai tontoro — a sake-braised pork jowl — and Rene enjoyed the Inaniwa udon— wheat noodles in sweet dashi broth with a poached egg. Rene was concerned that he’d need to know formal table-setting etiquette, but thankfully only chopsticks were required. He said, “Fortunately, we were Asian. I think we kind of mastered that.”

Edwin said they both had a lot to talk about. “Actually being from immigrant families there is just a lot there already. Just how much you grew up with your parents’ voices inside your head.” They also shared a love of travel and country music. But there was a disconnect in styles of communication. Rene said, “I’m so animated, so I will go off. I’m bouncing around the walls here. ... He’s not as warm and cuddly as like, say, I am.”

Edwin definitely felt Rene’s kind vibe, but said it wasn’t quite what he was looking for. He said in a relationship he needs “an energy that almost kind of unbalances me and forces me to re-access things about myself.”

After dinner, they went to Dupont Italian Kitchen to chat and to have another glass of wine. Edwin, who enjoys delving into “how you became the person you are,” asked Rene what percentage of his time he spends with LGBT people. Rene said “around 60 percent, maybe 70 percent,” which then made him feel “so siloed in the LGBT world.” Edwin told me that Rene’s answer gave him “the sense that he wanted to be comfortable and he wasn’t really looking to break patterns. It’s not a bad thing; it’s just different from my energy.”

They parted ways with a kiss on the cheek. Later, Rene told me that Edwin taught him something: You should always second-guess all of your values and things you’re so certain about because if you don’t, then you’re not really challenging your own mind. You should learn from yourself and your dating experiences.

Rate the date

Rene: 3.75 [out of 5]. “I’d be happy to meet for drinks again, but it needs to be on the weekend!”

Edwin: I give Rene as a person a 5 and the date a 3.

Update

Rene emailed Edwin the day after the date asking if he wanted to grab a drink or a bite to eat. However, Edwin didn’t write back.