Sensing this, Erik took the lead in their Q&A. “I felt like I asked a lot of the questions,” he said. “I’m comfortable in that role. I know how to step up if I need to be the one to push the conversation forward.” Incidentally (or maybe not at all), Erik is a veteran of newspaper-coordinated blind dates: He did his college paper’s version of the column twice. Talk about types!

AD

AD

“I really appreciate someone who can take control, but not necessarily in an overbearing way — someone who has the next question ready,” Amanda said. “Someone who knows how to handle pauses, since that’s a skill that sometimes I lack.” This is how two people with very different communication styles managed to complement each other.

Erik ate Thai food “nervously and intermittently” throughout the date. Amanda ordered sushi. Both had nice things to say about each other’s appearance: Amanda recalled that her first thought upon setting eyes on Erik was, “Oh, thank God he’s cute,” while Erik said Amanda was “cute” and has a nice smile, though is not exactly his type. “I like girls with maybe a little bit more edge to them, who are maybe a little bit more outgoing,” he explained.

So opposites didn’t exactly attract, but they didn’t repel either. All told, they spent nearly two hours talking. And while they had many differences beyond personality type (she’s a musician, he’s not; she majored in math and computer science, he has a “useless” liberal arts degree), they did find common ground in having gone through breakups during lockdown. “The pandemic makes getting over a breakup harder,” Erik said of his experience. “It’s not like you can just go on with your life. It’s not like you can find distraction easily or go out and party or go out on a bunch of dates or whatever.” Indeed, the adage “the best way to get over a breakup is a hookup” ceases to function when you’re socially distancing. Date Lab, then, is a potentially useful backup plan. If nothing else, it can help people take their minds off things.

AD

AD

“The thing that really got the conversation going was when I found out she was in the marching band in college,” said Erik. “I was like, ‘That’s awesome.’ I would have gone crazy over that in college. … It was just a really unexpected hobby.”

“He was really entertained by that, whereas I’m used to people not being so interested,” explained Amanda. “It’s misunderstood, and there’s not as much credit that comes with it as there maybe should be.”

While Amanda said the conversation’s flow was natural and its tone was lighthearted, she did concede that it felt a bit like an interview. “I think a lot of that was due to the virtual setup,” she said. “He commented that because he was sitting where he sits for work, it felt kind of like a business interview.” A cameo made by one of Amanda’s three cats sparked a new line of discussion as Erik’s a “big cat guy.”

AD

AD

As they neared the two-hour mark, silences became longer and more numerous. “By the end of the date, we were just sitting there in silence while she was petting her cat and I was just watching,” Erik said. (In case it needs to be said, that’s not a euphemism.) Soon both agreed that they were experiencing Zoom fatigue.

On reflection, Amanda said she didn’t detect a romantic spark, but wondered how much that had to do with the virtual medium. “I would be interested, if we found a safe time, to try to meet up in person and get a better understanding of what our dynamic would be that way because I think that would be a little more normal and relaxed,” she said. For Erik’s part, he seemed interested in future contact with Amanda but only on a friendship basis. After all, they now have more than one thing in common. “It’s quite the bond to have with someone to go on Date Lab,” he said.

Rate the date

Amanda: 4.5 [out of 5].

AD

AD

Erik: 4.5.

Update

They’ve stayed in platonic contact, with no future dates planned.

Rich Juzwiak is a senior writer at Jezebel and writes Slate’s advice column “How to Do It.”



