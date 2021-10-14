We didn’t know all of this background information at the time, but we figured there was enough for a good date. Dan, though, felt like we made a pretty big mistake from the start — and he wasn’t shy about telling us. “I thought that I would have had a verbal interview with somebody prior to trying to match me up,” he said. “Matchmaking is not a mathematical thing, it’s getting a sense of somebody, and thinking this person would match well with this other person.” How, he wanted to know, could we have set him up without interviewing him and his potential match first?