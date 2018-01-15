Interviews by Vijai Nathan



Kevin Rensch, 26, an academic adviser, and Caitlin Rothwell, 27, a disability support services coordinator. (Daniele Seiss/For The Washington Post)

Caitlin Rothwell, 27, grew up in Bethesda and works with college students with disabilities. She describes herself as “enthusiastic, yet down-to-earth” and is looking for a tall, kind gent “who has a beard — or the ability to grow a beard.” Vermont native Kevin Rensch, 26, is a business school academic adviser, with a beard. He is looking for a laid-back gal who can hold her own during a boisterous game of Monopoly with his large Irish Catholic family.

It has been a while since either of them was in a serious relationship. Caitlin and her previous boyfriend broke up in July. “We had been living together a couple of months,” she said. “I never figured out why it ended.” In Kevin’s case, his last girlfriend was quiet and “didn’t mesh well with my family.” She also didn’t share many of his interests. “I’ve done two degrees in philosophy, so I’m usually reading or trying to have deeper conversations,” he said.

We sent Caitlin and Kevin to Tico, a tapas restaurant on 14th Street NW, for what turned out to be a semi-blind date. “I recognized Caitlin right away because she also works at Catholic University,” Kevin said. When he said hello to her and told her he was there for Date Lab, he said the expression on her face was “disappointment.” “I thought, ‘Oh no! This person is not happy to see me — and we’re going to sit down for dinner for two hours!’ ” he recalled.

Kevin said that after a few uncomfortable minutes at the table, Caitlin confessed, “I recognize your face — but I don’t know from where.” “So then I realized her initial expression was embarrassment,” Kevin said. “She was thinking, ‘I can’t place him and he’s acting like we know each other!’ ”

Caitlin said dating a co-worker “is a total no-go” for her, which is too bad because “he is hilariously exactly how I describe my type: tall and bearded. He was cute and nice. If I met him at a bar, I’d probably go up and talk to him.”

Kevin didn’t voice any reservations to me about interoffice dating and thought Caitlin “was very attractive. When she talked and laughed her face was very alive with expression.” Over cocktails (rum chai for him, pisco sour for her) and tapas (pork belly sliders, fried manchego cheese and chorizo risotto), they discovered they had a lot in common. Kevin said, “Given that I studied philosophy and she studied psychology, we got into a conversation about the mind-body problem.” Caitlin told me: “Philosophers are a breed of their own. We had a whole conversation about ‘thoughts’ — like what makes consciousness. ... And I was like, ‘No, it’s just neurons. They fire — it’s all electrical signals!’ ”

After two hours cheerfully debating the existence of free will, they called it a night. Kevin said: “It was going very well, and I think we were both on the same page about going to another bar. But unfortunately for me, I had an all-day second-round job interview that started at 7 a.m. the next day — so I might be leaving Catholic University.”

But that possibility was not enough to overcome Caitlin’s ban on workplace romance: “We hugged good night. We didn’t exchange numbers. If he wants to find me, he knows where I am!”

Given how well Kevin told me the date went, I was surprised that he didn’t ask for her number, and so I asked him about that. Kevin said that normally he would have been interested in setting up a second date; but he had already planned to go on a first date with another woman the next day. “I’m kind of super-interested in that person,” he said. He had asked her out before he knew he would be going on his Date Lab date. And he’s a one-gal-at-a time kind of guy. That may sound “old-fashioned,” he said, but “if I’m interested in the person and I’m planning on taking them out on a date then that’s my focus.”

“What if it doesn’t work out with the other date?” I asked. He laughed. “I walk over to Caitlin’s office and say, ‘Hey, I had a great time last week, Caitlin. You want to go out again?’ ” he said, then sighed. “I’ll just feel really awkward.”

Rate the date

Kevin: 4.5 out of 5. “It went great!”

Caitlin: 4 out of 5. “It was fun — like a fun happy hour with a co-worker.”

Update

Kevin said things did not work out with the other woman, and although he was offered the job, he turned it down. Caitlin said that they saw each other again at a happy hour, but the group was quite large and they didn’t really chat.

