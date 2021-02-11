In his Date Lab application, Rick described his dream date as “a CIA agent who speaks multiple languages and is a great cook.” Isabela wrote her type is “Timothée Chalamet … But in all honesty: an intersectional feminist who’s several inches taller than me … very informed when it comes to current events.” Unpretentious, goofy and kind were crucial attributes, too. Rick is not Timothée, but he is nine inches taller than Isabela and keeps up with current events. Isabela isn’t a spy, but she’s smart and deeply engaged in politics and culture. It seemed worth a shot.

When the two met on Zoom in mid-December, Rick, a 22-year-old recent college grad who works for a company that rates media bias, was living at home in Palo Alto, Calif., with his family. He’d spent a semester in D.C. and planned to move here after graduation but put the plan on hold when the pandemic hit. He joined the call from his desk. Isabela, a 23-year-old who works for a pro bono law firm providing assistance to parties engaged in peace negotiations and transitional justice, joined from the back patio of her parents’ place in Boca Raton, Fla., where she was staying for the holidays.

Isabela’s application came packed with ice breakers. For example: She was once in a marching kazoo band. During a summer internship for a local newspaper, she covered a hermit crab beauty pageant. A few years ago, she appeared on TV news in South Florida, defending a local teacher’s right to religious freedom after vandals destroyed the pentagram he put up in a public park. (“I think that it should be left alone like any other symbol of faith,” she told the reporter.) She came to the date eager for an interesting conversation. “I’ve been talking to the same 10, 20 people the whole year,” she said. “I’m looking for a good conversation.”

Unfortunately, the two didn’t seem to be able to get there. The issue, according to Isabela, wasn’t that Rick wasn’t curious, but that his questions were basically all about work. “He was really kind, but I felt like a lot of the types of questions he was asking were more like ones you’d ask on an informational interview or a networking opportunity,” she said. “I’m happy to talk about my work, it’s great, but it never felt like we got beyond that part of the conversation.” There were parts of the conversation she enjoyed, like learning about the vineyard his family owns in Paso Robles. “But it kept returning to conversations about work, or he asked me about what my future was going to be and if I wanted to go to grad school — questions I wasn’t quite prepared for on a date.”

Rick’s perspective was a little different. “I think we both kind of realized this isn’t going to be a romantic connection, and I’m always happy to just get to know somebody,” he said. “I didn’t think of it so much as a networking thing. But I think if I’m trying to get to know somebody, the conversations flow similarly for me.”

Isabela also raised the not-so-insignificant fact that they currently live on different sides of the country. Though he’s hoping to move to D.C. this summer, Rick says, “the connection would have to be really crazy for us to basically start a long-distance relationship from the jump.”

They wrapped up the date after about 90 minutes. Rick asked for her number because he figured it would be nice to keep in touch, even if they didn’t end up going on another date. “I think the expectation was made pretty clear that she’s not interested in a relationship with me, and I think that the feeling is mutual,” he said. Isabela said she’d be happy to send him some recommendations for places to check out when he moves to D.C.

Rick said he’d be down to try Zoom dating again in the future. Isabela wasn’t so sure. Still, she said, “it was a break from the norm of what our lives have been like for the past several months. I think from what I could understand from the conversation, we both enjoyed getting to talk to someone new.”

Rate the date

Isabela: 2 [out of 5].

Rick: 4.

Update

No further contact.