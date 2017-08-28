

Nicole Rosica, 27, management consultant, and Jacob Goodman, 27, program associate for a children’s health nonprofit, at Convivial in Shaw. (Daniele Seiss/For The Washington Post)

Love ’em or hate ’em, first dates make almost everyone a smidge nervous. Maybe not puke-your-guts-out or flop-sweat nervous, but at least double-check-your-hair-and-wear-clean-socks nervous. Deftly managing those jitters, however, can mean the difference between romantic success and living alone in your parents’ basement surrounded by your Little League trophies. (Joking! Your folks tossed those out years ago.)

This week’s Date Labbers, Nicole Rosica and Jake Goodman, were both charmingly nervous headed into dinner at Convivial in Shaw. Jake was slightly overwound: He’d failed to bring a change of date pants to work and had forgotten to shave, requiring an emergency shaving-cream run. (Jake insisted he cannot pull off the scruffy look.) That said, he cut himself only slightly and was not bleeding profusely by the time he left the office.

Neither dater wanted to be late, so both headed for the restaurant way ahead of time. “You want to make sure Metro doesn’t screw up,” Jake said. But neither wanted to be the dork to arrive super early, so Jake “started walking laps around the block to kill time,” while Nicole “stood around the corner,” imagining which of the passing men could be Jake.

Both wound up approaching the maitre d’ at the same moment, then laughed about all the awkwardness. As you might imagine, the weirdness of Date Lab meet-ups is a hot topic of Date Lab meet-ups. And, as it happens, one of the most common first-date anxieties is that there will be nothing to talk about. Jake’s worst-case scenario going into the evening: “That we’ll be stuck there for an hour or so just staring at each other.” Indeed, Jake’s take on dating in general is that the getting-to-know-you chitchat (let’s boil that down to GTKY) can be a drag. “Most of the time it’s not that exciting. You’re having the same conversation with each person, and after a while, you get your first-date rotation down in the conversation. You hit this point, this point, this point.”

This is not a concern for Nicole. “I can talk to pretty much a brick wall,” she told me, stressing that she has a “strong, all-out-there personality.” Admittedly, such extroversion has potential downsides, as with Nicole’s worst ever date: “I told a guy that I was a pretty straightforward and blunt person. He told me he thought that meant I was autistic.” But in this case, it seemed a net plus. Even if Jake didn’t dazzle with witty repartee, Nicole could keep the evening on track.

That she did, a smitten Jake told me the morning after. Nicole, he reported back, was fun, attractive and easy to talk to. “Very upbeat and happy. She was laughing the whole time, which was kind of infectious.” In fact, his biggest worry afterward — and Jake is a guy who does painstaking post-date analysis — was that he had talked too much. He had been nervous. At one point he got so carried away that he shared an anecdote he typically avoids on dates: how he was robbed at gunpoint in his own home.

Nicole found Jake “incredibly nice” — for which she was grateful, having feared being set up with a “tool bag” — and perfectly cute, if not really her type. (She likes her men “blond and muscly.” Jake is lean and preppy, with brown hair.)

The GTKY, however, had proved challenging. “I just kept trying to, like, any time there was an awkward silence, ask him more questions,” she said.

Unfortunately, Jake failed to do the same. The dynamic made Nicole wonder if she was too much for Jake to handle. And because Jake didn’t get around to learning much about Nicole, he missed his shot at uncovering shared interests or hobbies. “He didn’t really ask about me,” Nicole said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of chemistry or where I could see, Well, maybe we could go do these things together in the future.”

The evening ended early. “We kind of had two drinks and dinner, and he offered to walk me back,” Nicole said. But the Metro was right there, “and I didn’t want to have to do the awkward, like, Now we’re at my apartment.” So they went their separate ways.

Rate the date

Nicole: 3 out of 5. “He didn’t do anything wrong. It just wasn’t a match.”

Jacob: 4.5. “Because I really hated the food.”

Update

A few days later, Jake texted to see if Nicole wanted to hang out again. She said she planned to decline.