I was intrigued by Patrick’s taste in music; despite his age, he’s an Eagles fan. After getting to know him, it came as no surprise that his favorite song is “Take It Easy.” Everything about this dude is chill — except for when it comes to his date’s teeth. “If your teeth are bad, it’s a dealbreaker,” he said. “It’s one of those things you’re going to notice right away, and I’m gonna be looking at them the whole time.” He is seeking a smart gal with a dry wit.
We set him up with Kait Shanahan, 23, a construction project engineer originally from Long Island. This “dedicated” woman digs Barstool Sports and Justin Bieber, and is looking for a tall, bearded (mullet optional) dude with a great sense of humor: “My job is stressful, and when I’m not at work, I prefer things to be lighthearted and low-key. Someone who can laugh at themselves is pretty important to me.”
Her “no-go” is overly sensitive: “I say whatever is on my mind, sometimes in a bit of an aggressive tone. That’s a New York thing.” Kait, who attended college in the area and has lived here since 2016, hasn’t had long-term relationships, and the nature of her job — busy schedule and long hours — has made it hard to date.
The duo met at 7 p.m. at Wilson Hardware, a multilevel contemporary American restaurant in Clarendon. Although heavy rain was forecasted for that evening, there were clear skies when they first arrived, so they decided to risk it and go to the rooftop bar.
“He was kind and gave me a hug right when I got there. He was chatty right away and it wasn’t awkward,” said Kait. “He was tall, cute and bearded. I was attracted to him.” Patrick’s first impression: “She was pretty, very polite and relaxed — not taking it super seriously.”
Patrick felt bad for the waiter because they were so caught up in conversation that it took them a while to order. Over beers and appetizers, they chatted about college, family, travel and jobs.
“I love my job and it’s a huge part of my life. I’m there more than I am at home,” Kait told me. “It’s very important to me that whoever I date also enjoys what they do, or if they don’t they’re actually seeking another job. If you’re going to complain about the same thing over and over and not fix it, that bothers me.” Luckily this was not an issue with Patrick. “I like that I get to learn a lot in my work because I work with policy, mostly health care, but get to work with many different kinds as well,” he said.
Both Kait and Patrick have two siblings. However, Kait is the firstborn in her family and Patrick is the youngest. Kait described herself to me as a typical eldest child, “very type A and detail-oriented.” Patrick, on the other hand, is the troublemaker. “I am the baby, so I can get away with it pretty easily,” he told me.
Patrick regaled Kait with stories of his college escapades like sneaking into bars and getting rowdy. “Trouble has a way of following me around,” he told me with a laugh. When I asked him if he made any trouble on the date, he responded, “Sadly, no.” He added, “I’m not gonna start a fire at dinner, you know — I mean a metaphorical fire.”
For Kait there were no red flags, but for Patrick there was a minor one. “She said she was kind of picky with what she eats, which is the exact opposite of what I am,” he explained. “It’s not a dealbreaker, it’s just the one thing that I didn’t agree with. If it’s meant to be eaten, it’s probably good.”
The date wrapped up a little after 9 p.m. because Kait had to get up early for work. “We definitely could’ve stayed longer and we definitely had more to say, but I had to get up at 4:45 a.m.,” she said. Kait gave Patrick her number just before parting ways. “I knew he would ask for it,” she told me. Patrick corroborated: “She initiated the exchange of numbers, but I was going to ask.”
Rate the date
Kait: 4.5 [out of 5]. “It was really great. He had a good sense of humor and we had a good conversation. Hopefully we will meet up again.”
Patrick: 4. “It was a good time, great conversation. I thought she was really cool. Maybe for our next date we can go for a walk or hike.”
Update
Kait received a text from Patrick the next day asking about her day and hoping that the overnight rain hadn’t made work too difficult at the construction site. “I always appreciate when a follow-up text references something we talked about on the date,” she said. They have sent more friendly texts, but both have been too busy to go on another date.
Vijai Nathan is a writer and comedian in Washington.
To our commenters
A reminder from the Date Lab team: Our daters volunteer to participate in the column. While we appreciate a lively discussion assessing our matchmaking skills, please follow our community rules and do not comment on someone’s appearance or write a personal attack.