“I love my job and it’s a huge part of my life. I’m there more than I am at home,” Kait told me. “It’s very important to me that whoever I date also enjoys what they do, or if they don’t they’re actually seeking another job. If you’re going to complain about the same thing over and over and not fix it, that bothers me.” Luckily this was not an issue with Patrick. “I like that I get to learn a lot in my work because I work with policy, mostly health care, but get to work with many different kinds as well,” he said.