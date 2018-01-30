

Is there a point at which someone can be too adept at going on first dates? If so, Jennifer Lourie, a 44-year-old digital marketer who blogs about dating and has written a soon-to-be-released memoir about the adventures of dating in one’s 40s, may be flirting with that point.

Her Date Lab with Jeremy Foster, a 41-year-old energy adviser for a government agency, was first date No. 103 for her since resuming dating a couple of years ago. (Jennifer is divorced; Jeremy has never been married. Both are searching for that special someone.) This figure is not an estimate. Jennifer meticulously maintains a spreadsheet of all her dates. (“I’m super into data,” she explained.) Her experiences have clearly shaped the way she views meeting men. “She didn’t come across as unpleasant or pessimistic,” stressed Jeremy, but he noted that she seemed a tad “jaded” about the whole process.

For starters, Jennifer approaches dates with the lowest of low expectations. We sent the duo to Acadiana, the Cajun-Creole eatery near Mount Vernon Square. Asked her initial reaction upon their meeting, Jennifer said: “I was impressed that he was there, because I date a lot, and the men I go out with are often not punctual.” Already, Jeremy was ahead of the curve.

Jeremy’s conversational skills also scored points with Jennifer. “He talks with a smile and smiles with his eyes,” she told me. “He acted both interested in and enthusiastic about all the things I told him about myself. He’s a good listener. He asked a lot of questions.” From her quasi-professional perspective as a dating blogger, said Jennifer, “he did almost everything right in terms of how I advise people to be.”

Although the conversation never lagged, it stayed stubbornly stuck on the topic of dating. The first part of dinner was spent on Jennifer’s upcoming book — what it was about, what prompted her to write it, and so on, recalled Jeremy. From there, they went on to swap details of their dating records, perspectives and foibles. But although Jennifer and Jeremy had plenty to say about dating, both said later they were disappointed by the failure to move beyond it. In Jennifer’s case, she particularly regrets not quizzing Jeremy more about his extensive travels, including his time in Afghanistan during the 2000s. “I was really intrigued by the fact that he actually said he enjoyed living there. He would ride his bike around. Um, how safe was that?” she wondered. Jeremy, meanwhile, found the experience a little too meta: “It was kind of like a Date Lab within a Date Lab.” And while dating is clearly a topic Jennifer is passionate about, he said, he longed for “a wider range of conversation topics.”

So if both parties wanted to talk about other things — books, movies, shared interests, travel, anything really — why didn’t they make the effort? The simplest answer seems to be there was no romantic sizzle. Neither Jennifer nor Jeremy believes in love at first sight, but both believe in instant chemistry. And in this case, there was none. Jeremy said he quickly tagged the date as going nowhere romantically and shifted gears accordingly, repeatedly deflecting the discussion back to Jennifer. (He prefers not to open up about himself on dates he sees as lacking potential.) This, in turn, focused the chitchat even more on her book and blog. And so the cycle continued.

Jennifer and Jeremy both described the evening overall as “very pleasant.” The service was excellent, and they both loved the house biscuits and appetizers. Both found the entrees disappointing, a fact Jennifer shared with the server. (“I’m always about feedback!” she said.) But the desserts they split ended the meal on an up note — as did Jeremy’s leaving an extra-generous tip, which really impressed Jennifer.

Their parting was the one truly awkward moment of the night. After swapping hugs and cheek kisses, Jennifer pointed out that Jeremy had not asked for her number. Jeremy was caught off guard, since he had assumed neither of them was interested in a second date. “I was made to feel like I was being rude,” he said.

“I don’t have any criticisms,” Jennifer stressed to me later, again donning her dating-blogger hat. “Someone else would be totally thrilled to meet him. I’m just the pickiest person on the planet.”

Jennifer: 3.5 [out of 5].

Jeremy: 3.5.

“A few days later I texted her to offer congratulations on the proof of her book coming out, and she wished me a happy birthday,” Jeremy says.

