In his application, he said that his dream date is a librarian or an English teacher who’s “passionate about something I’ve never really thought about and can expose me to it.”

We sent him to Magnolia Kitchen & Bar, an American restaurant near Dupont Circle, on a chilly Friday in November, to meet Noa Gelb, a 23-year-old who works in theater and researches and writes about classics. In her application, Noa said that she was interested in meeting a man who is on the taller side (Shawn is 6-foot-1), has a sense of adventure and “lives a different life than I do so that we can share different experiences.”

Shawn’s life had been pretty stressful in the days leading up to meeting Noa. His office suddenly laid off a bunch of people. That uneasiness compounded first-date jitters. When Noa walked through the door at Magnolia, he reflexively wondered if he had made a misstep. “My first impression was that I might have been underdressed a bit,” Shawn said later. “Because she was wearing a dress and looked very nice, and I was wearing jeans and a button-down and a sweater.”

Noa has seen men show up to dates wearing slippers or carrying a lunchbox — not good. “My first-impression rule,” she told me, “is that if they don’t put any effort into what they look like on a date, they probably won’t put any effort into the conversation they have on a date.”

But Shawn needn’t have worried. “He looked really nice,” Noa said. His anxiety was a different story.

At the beginning of the date, she said, he was giving off “very official, I’m-on-a-date-now” vibes. He had a deliberate way of speaking. “It was all small talk,” says Noa. “It was trying to find things to talk about, and being very careful about saying certain things and not talking about certain topics.”

She didn’t really blame him. The layoffs at work sounded like they had shaken him — it was one of the first things he mentioned to her — and then there was being in a fishbowl. Shawn told me: “Some woman just turned around and was like, ‘Is this a Date Lab?’ ”

But they pushed through it. He ordered a gin cocktail with honey, lemon and carrot juice. She ordered a rose cocktail with grapefruit and a Sichuan flower bud. Things loosened up a bit. They talked about liquor (Shawn seemed proud of his collection at home) and tried each other’s drinks, which was nice. “I love sharing things,” Noa said.

They talked about their work and their passions. Those two things overlap for Noa but not so much for Shawn, who described his job as “working with spreadsheets all day and helping lawyers do things.” He nourishes his soul by coaching track for Catholic University, his alma mater, and Noa liked how dedicated he seemed to be to his athletes and fellow coaches, which was “probably my favorite part of our entire conversation, just seeing him get so excited about something he cares about.”

Shawn was impressed with how well Noa juggled her theater and academic work. He’s not a theater guy, but “I always like meeting people who are passionate about something I don’t know anything about,” he said.

However, a shared passion for passionate people only gets you so far. Shawn, for example, would like to talk about indie/alternative music with a potential partner. Noa, he said, seemed like “one of those people who likes music,” but “doesn’t get super into it. I’m really into it.”

For her part, Noa sensed that Shawn was looking for a relationship even though he didn’t say it outright. (She’s not wrong, Shawn told me later.)

When it comes to relationships, though, Noa is looking for someone who cares a lot about family, heritage and rituals. (She is Jewish.) She got the sense that his fluency in Jewish culture was a bit rudimentary. “There’s nothing wrong with that at all,” she said. “It’s just a lot of knowledge to catch up on for something that I consider intrinsic to who I am.”

After the date, Shawn texted to say that he’d like to see her again. Noa took a couple of days to write a response.

Rate the date

Shawn: 4 [out of 5].

Noa: 4.

Update

Noa texted back that she had fun, “but I don’t think we’re quite right for each other.”

Steve Kolowich is a Post Style editor.