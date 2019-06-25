

Merrilee Rogers is a 24-year-old Hill staffer. She is looking for a guy who is “tall with a strong jaw line and dark hair” and has “a passion for their work.” Steve Stavdal is a 24-year-old police officer. He is seeking a tall, athletic brunette who is “nerdy” and has a “love for nature walks.” (Daniele Seiss/For The Washington Post)

Merrilee Rogers signed up for Date Lab with a group of friends. The 24-year-old has been busy finishing her master's degree and working on the Hill full time. She hadn't been on a date for months, but she had managed to free up enough time to watch "Dating Around" on Netflix, a reality show known for dramatic, romantic flameouts. She remembers a particular episode where a woman stormed off after being accused by her date of being a hypocrite for some reason or another. When it came time to go on her Date Lab date, Merrilee's bar for appreciating the night was remarkably low. "I just didn't want it to be a traumatic experience," she told me.

That may sound a tad hyperbolic, but Merrilee was definitely anxious going into the evening. She was worried, inexplicably, that she might do “something weird” — so much so that after making the 30-minute drive to the restaurant in Alexandria, she parked her car and called one of her friends. “ ‘You have to give me a pep talk or I’m not going,’ ” she recalled demanding. As she explained it to me, “I live in anxiety.” Merrilee’s friend talked her down, and she eventually went inside.

Steve Stavdal, 24, told me that Tinder feels like it was invented by a high schooler who couldn’t talk to girls. “It’s god-awful,” he said of the app, which he believes is filling the gap vacated by the art of communication. “People my age and younger see it as the only option because they don’t want to break the ice.” But Steve wants to date, so he’s open to other options, including Date Lab, which he signed up for at his aunt and uncle’s urging.

Steve lives and works as a police officer in Woodbridge, Va., which can be a 50-minute drive from the District, without traffic. He says it’s easy to meet other officers, “but you’re not supposed to be a cop 24/7.” And, so, he’s actively seeking people from different walks of life. It doesn’t help that he works the graveyard shift. “I’m slowly becoming a vampire,” he said.

It was with all this at stake that Steve arrived first at Taverna Cretekou, a Greek restaurant in Old Town. He watched as Merrilee walked in wearing a white dress and a dark blazer. “I was amazed. I really wasn’t expecting to be blown away by the first look,” he said later. “It did make me a little nervous.”

And it was noticeable. “He was very nervous,” Merrilee remembered. “He was, like, shifting around.”

Everybody was nervous. Got it. They each ordered a glass of wine to take the edge off.

Steve was wearing jeans and a polo shirt, which made Merrilee feel like they were not “on the same page.” But Steve was tall — well over 6 feet — and, with her bar being set ever so low at the outset of the date, Merrilee was ready to give him plenty of points just for that.

Steve was also a little apprehensive because of his job. He realizes that people have preconceived notions about the police, “especially given the current climate,” he told me, vaguely alluding to recent “fatal shootings” and the strong feelings those engender. But, mostly, he feels like people are generally fond of officers — they just don’t really know what they do. “I’m not constantly chasing criminals. There’s a lot of downtime,” he explained, “standing around, doing paperwork or writing reports.”

“I got some top traffic tips,” Merrilee said later. But when — over salmon and lamb, respectively — she and Steve tackled politics head-on, Merrilee felt that Steve was maybe trying too hard. “He’s this 6-4 white dude who is a cop but also trying to compensate for it by being a Democrat,” she said. “I think he’s very aware of the contradiction.”

In the end, Merrilee decided that Steve seemed genuine enough. And Steve was just happy to be able to talk freely about his worldview. “We talked on every major issue,” he said. “It was definitely an intellectual conversation, and I enjoyed it.”

They also talked about his college years and how he became a police officer. But it’s possible that Steve shared a bit too much. Merrilee wondered why he didn’t ask her more questions. “He never asked where I went to school,” she said. “It was a lot about his life.”

According to Merrilee, the date ended “amicably” after a couple of hours. Steve walked her to her car and they hugged. “She asked for my number,” Steve said. “She beat me to the punch. I would have asked.”

“I wasn’t sure how I felt about things, and I definitely tend to err on the side of caution,” Merrilee reflected. “It seemed to make more sense to have a path of communication to give myself time to not have to make a decision in the moment.” But eventually, she decided that “dating someone in Virginia is not very convenient. I don’t think I’ll see him again.”

Rate the date

Merrilee: 3.5 [out of 5].

Steve: 4.5.

Update

They’ve texted a few times, but no more dates.

