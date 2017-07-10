

Heather Stewart, 30, water engineer, and Andy Sides, 28, graphic designer. (Daniele Seiss/For the Washington Post)

Interviews by Ellen Ryan

Vegetarian Heather Stewart loves holidays, international politics and Ethiopian food. Star Wars fan Andy Sides loves barbecue, brunch and exploring national parks. Neither is into religion, both lean left politically and each one’s biggest splurge has been on travel. To see what might develop, we sent them to the Hamilton, the downtown restaurant and nightclub. Or at least we tried. One dater took a detour to Capitol Hill before arriving at the right place.

Heather: Leaving work, I took Lyft and put the Hamilton into GPS. We pulled up at the Hamilton Bar & Grill [near the U.S. Capitol]. I told the bartender I was here for the Washington Post event and asked, “Is it here?” And he said, “Oh, God, I hope not.” I was about a half-hour late.

Andy: It happens. She was very apologetic, very sweet. I appreciate her acknowledging that.

Heather: He was tall with pretty eyes and an earring. Nice beard. He didn’t seem upset at all.

Andy: She had a kind smile, real pretty eyes. I’m 6 foot high, and she’s slightly shorter than me, so that was definitely a pretty strong impression there. She’s pretty much my type.

Heather: We talked about our jobs. He said he’s in graphic design, and I said he must not be colorblind.

Andy: The irony is I am colorblind, which actually made for a good laugh.

Heather: I was in such a rush that I’d actually picked a belt that didn’t match my dress. I was glad he couldn’t see that.

Andy: We ordered cocktails. Heather got a blackberry rum cocktail; I got a bourbon lemon thing. She said hers tasted like jungle juice, like straight out of college.

Heather: The waitress recommended her favorite drink, which tasted like a drink you’d have in a frat house.

Andy:We talked about how hard it is to see family and friends when they move even just outside the Beltway. [And about] her travel schedule for June: weddings, Dublin, France, and she splits her time between D.C. and Denver.

Heather: I was talking about how much I have to travel for work in the next few weeks. I [do] have less energy to meet someone, less time.

Andy: She ended up [ordering] these rosemary white truffle fries, which were amazing.

Heather: I got roasted cauliflower steak; he got real steak.

Andy: We talked about how big of a physical and maturity difference it is to be in your late 20s, early 30s versus your early 20s. We agreed that as we’ve gotten older our tolerance for people’s drama and BS has greatly diminished along with our physical stamina to drink and stay out late partying.

Heather: At one point we asked each other what celebrities we look like. I would say [he could be] like a male Jessica Simpson.

Andy: We somehow got on this topic of if I were a drag queen, who would I impersonate. I said, “All right, I’ll take that!” I said she would be Zac Efron.

Heather: We had to try this St. Louis gooey butter pie. I had never heard of it, but he was excited to see how it would compare to the real thing. It was delicious. There were several sticks of butter involved.

Andy: I’m from St. Louis. It was cool to be able to share with her something from my home town.

Heather: He was friendly, easy to talk to.

Andy: We were joking back and forth and having a good time. For me, that’s flirting.

Heather: I would say friendly as opposed to flirtatious.

Andy: Toward the end we were both getting a little tired. We [walked] back to Metro Center together and chatted a little while we waited for our trains.

Heather: He commented that since my schedule was so busy that I should take his number, but I gave him mine. I guess I don’t like the pressure of having to call someone; also I’m afraid I would forget.

Andy: We hugged each other goodbye. It was definitely mutual.

Rate the date

Andy: 3.5 [out of 5]. My one hesitation is her schedule and her splitting time between two cities.

Heather: 3.5. Maybe I got more of a friends vibe from both of us.

Update

No further contact.