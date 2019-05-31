

Amy Richards is a 28-year-old multimedia specialist. She’s looking for “someone who’s not afraid to be a little weird.” Nathan Little is a 27-year-old software developer. He’s seeking “someone who will clearly say what she likes and doesn’t.” (Daniele Seiss/For The Washington Post)

Yes, honey — on pizza. Seriously. "We decided to go with a honey theme for the meal," said Amy — and this strikes me now as kind of perfect.

But I’m ahead of myself. When Date Lab sent me information about Nathan Little, a 27-year-old software developer, I saw plenty for a matchmaker to latch on to: Video games! Sports! Plus anodyne D.C.-friendly preferences (pro-meat, anti-smoking, pro-podcast). What came through even more clearly about Nathan, though, was evidence in his profile of someone who knows exactly who he is: He’s into superheroes, muay thai and discussing philosophy; he’s financially stable; and, he explained, “the main thing I know about alcohol is that I don’t like beer.”

It was easy to see why nine of the 10 potential matches for Nathan made the list. They each had one or two common interests — and a “nope,” whether it was something in the tone, a whiff of superficiality, or using their profiles to make “hollas” and shout-outs. Nathan, I’m thinking, is not a shout-out kind of guy.

Amy Richards was the only candidate with no clear interest or hobby in common with Nathan. In her application, the 28-year-old multimedia specialist said her type was “slightly nerdy” and her dream date was “someone decisive.” Also, she’s finishing an environmental documentary!? Check, check and check. There’s our huckleberry.

Still, while Amy and Nathan did both profess a dedication to exercise and the outdoors (she, hiking and biking; he, sports and mud runs), that was it — just that and a sense these were both serious, careful people. So, a few hours before the date, I did have a thought — unacted upon — to apologize preemptively to them both.

The evening got off to an awkward start. In his making-an-effort polo with jeans, an “excited and incredibly nervous” Nathan (per Nathan), a.k.a. “flustered” Nathan (per Amy), arrived late to All-Purpose in Shaw, saying he had forgotten his Metro card. She had biked there and changed in a Starbucks bathroom. (Do I get to rate things? That’s 5 out of 5.)

In the post-date debriefing, neither one volunteered any firstor last impressions about the other’s looks, instead concentrating on substance, which is a pretty cool thing to have in common.



Amy and Nathan chat at All-Purpose. (Daniele Seiss/For The Washington Post)

Striking a pose together. (Daniele Seiss/For The Washington Post)

Amy said, “I was initially a little bit disappointed because I was really hoping I would be matched up with someone who shared either my love for the outdoors or filmmaking.” Nathan’s best guess at the matchmaking rationale was an effort at “putting someone relatively new to the area — me — with someone who’s been here a while.” (No, but, hey, why not at this point.)

The drink order went well, no small thing. Those can go sideways quickly, especially when only one of them starts it with “I don’t drink” (Amy). “I told Nathan I didn’t care if he drank alcohol,” she said. He ordered a root beer, which, she thought, “was nice of him.”

This is where the honey comes in. They split a honeycomb appetizer that “inspired” the honeyed pizzas; then panna cotta, also shared and ordered only because neither of them knew what panna cotta was. They stayed, Nathan said, “I’m not sure exactly how long — long enough [for] plenty of talking and never feeling rushed.”

“We talked about our families and growing up in the Midwest,” said Amy. At one point, she mentioned that she was finishing a documentary, which Nathan thought was really cool.

He felt comfortable telling her that he hadn’t had a girlfriend in a while. “I decided to go against the advice I had been given beforehand and told her about my lack of recent experience with dating,” he explained.

“I really appreciated that,” Amy said. “He seemed very authentic and genuine.”

“After that, the conversation felt less — for lack of a better word — manufactured,” Nathan reflected. “There was a perceptible change.”

And then ... it was over. Nathan walked Amy to her bike. “[He] said something like, ‘So that’s it then?’ and I guess I shrugged and said, ‘Yeah, have a good rest of your night,’ ” Amy recalled. “He walked away and I was kind of disappointed, because I had thought the date went well enough to go on a second date, but he hadn’t asked for my number.”

As he was walking to the corner, Nathan recalled, “it sunk in that if I wanted to see her again, which I did, that I should probably get her number. So I quickly headed back.”

Amy said, “[I] was about to get on my bike when I see that Nathan is actually running back over.”

A honey-sweet ending, too.

Rate the date

Nathan: 4.5 [out of 5].

Amy: 4.

Update

A few days later, they went for a bike ride. Nathan said it was “even better than our first date.” Amy said, “He had really listened to me during the date and is obviously a very thoughtful person.”

Carolyn Hax is a Post columnist.

