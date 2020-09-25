Ishanee Chanda, also 24, feels better socially equipped than she was before quarantine. Migrating her social life to screen, she says, has made her more open and vulnerable, and as a result she has grown closer to some of her friends. Both Kelsey and Ishanee signed up for Date Lab while in quarantine, and both have gone on virtual dates.

But for Kelsey, all that experience wasn’t enough to keep anxiety at bay. “I had this feeling of awkwardness and nervousness I don’t usually get on first dates,” she said.

The pair had a time difference of one hour between them. Kelsey lives in Dale City, Va., while Ishanee was visiting her parents in Dallas. Kelsey had ordered Thai takeout for dinner but refrained from eating it because Ishanee’s cauliflower tacos from a local brewery had been held up. Etiquette dictates that eating commences only after everyone is served, even if everyone is separated by over a thousand miles.

Their conversation began with basics: how they’re faring in the pandemic, family, work, lactose tolerance as mutation, and interests. Kelsey is into genetics and Dungeons & Dragons, while Ishanee writes poetry and dabbles in music (she plays a bunch of instruments, including the guitar and ukulele, though “none of them particularly well,” she said). They landed on their mutual interest in food and discussed the intersection of food and language, specifically how it functions in Indian cuisine, as Ishanee is Indian American.

Kelsey’s nerves receded once she discovered that Ishanee was easy to talk to. As for Ishanee, she didn’t even notice Kelsey was the least bit anxious.

“She’s a great conversationalist,” Ishanee said. “She’s a wonderful listener as well. I would call it a very natural back and forth.” Their vibe was “neither serious nor humorous,” according to Ishanee, who added, “I would call it genuine.”

Ishanee is pursuing a master’s degree with the goal of working in refugee management and aid. Kelsey is a teacher’s aide working on a bachelor of science education degree and plans to teach special education.

When Ishanee asked her why she was interested in special education, Kelsey hesitated. Her disability is pronounced in that it still causes considerable pain, but it’s not necessarily detectable by the untrained eye.

“I didn’t really want to talk about [my disability] because it can put some people off, and of course they have to be okay with it,” Kelsey said. “On first dates, I’d rather talk about other things.”

Nonetheless, she revealed her disability to Ishanee and was pleased with the ensuing discussion. So was Ishanee.

“I really appreciate that she was vulnerable enough with me to mention that she has a disability,” Ishanee said. “It was really great to have that conversation with someone and talk about it in a very authentic way. That’s not something you get with a lot of people.”

The conversation may have been intellectually stimulating, but for only one of them was it romantically so. Kelsey said Ishanee was “very pretty” but acknowledged that she’s not good at flirting or complimenting, so Ishanee may not have gotten that message. Ishanee said that the conversation seemed more platonic to her, and despite their friendly dynamic, she didn’t feel their interests aligned enough to facilitate a match. Ishanee didn’t say so but inadvertently revealed as much when, at the end of their roughly 90-minute conversation, Kelsey asked if she wanted to exchange numbers and Ishanee responded, “Are we supposed to?”

Well … yes and no.

They ended up trading digits.

“I’m happy to keep up a conversation for as long as that lasts,” Ishanee said. “I don’t envision that we’ll meet up through video again. She’s a very, very cool person, and I’m genuinely happy to be her friend.”

Rate the date

Kelsey: 4.5 [out of 5].

Ishanee: 3.5.

Update

Kelsey said they exchanged texts in the days following the date, but then things petered out. “I would have been interested in getting to know her better,” she told me, “but I took her short replies and eventual lack of response as a clear sign my interest wasn’t reciprocated. Still, it was a great experience!”