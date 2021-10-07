We set up Henry with Jack Cronin, 25, a GWU alum who is a consultant specializing in cyber risk. He was in a two-year relationship that ended in December. Then he got inspired when he saw that someone he follows on Instagram had gone on Date Lab. “I’ve always wanted to meet someone not through an app,” he said. But also, he’s enjoying being single. So, while he is looking for something serious, he doesn’t feel pressure to find it right now. He’s seeking a partner with “an excitement for life ... that is ready for that next big adventure [and] appreciates quirky jokes.”