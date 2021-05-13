“I have not been dating. No particular reason. No one was interested in me, or I didn’t see anyone that I was interested in,” said Lisa McFadden, a 57-year-old management and program analyst at a child welfare agency. “I would love to be married, but up to this point, it hasn’t been in the cards for me.” Her match, 57-year-old Forrest Daniels, had been very passive in dating but also extremely busy. In addition to his job leading a team of health-care professionals, Forrest sits on the board of two nonprofits — a homeless shelter and a food pantry — and has been taking care of his 84-year-old mother, who moved in with him during the pandemic.