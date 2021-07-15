Sadie is interested in a long-term relationship but, like Adam, does not want to hurry the process. “I went into the whole thing with not even low expectations, but just no expectations,” she said. On the day of the date, she tried not to think about it too much and went about her day as usual. She chose a sleeveless dress with a tropical pattern for the night — “just to make it feel a little special” — and put on some mascara. She got takeout from Latin American restaurant the Royal, ordering an arepa, hearts of palm, french fries and a cocktail, which she set up in her living room.