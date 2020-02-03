Amanda Darby had a feeling Justin Warrenfeltz might be the one during their first date on Oct. 13, 2017. She said she immediately felt comfort with, and thus no obligation to perform for, the man she’d connected with on Bumble a few weeks prior. It was during that date that they discovered they’d both been Date Lab specimens. Justin said his 2012 experience was great, though it didn’t yield a match; Amanda’s 2017 date was … not great, and made even less so by the eventual article.

“I was kind of salty when it came out,” the 31-year-old librarian recalled. “I was like, ‘Ehh, I’m being portrayed as this kind of feminist b----.’ But I’m lucky in that that’s kind of what Justin goes for.”

“I definitely didn’t get a negative impression of her when I read the article,” confirmed Justin, who is also 31 and an archaeologist.

Date Lab regularly yields different takes on the same experience, but rarely is this divide between subject and scribe. As the writer of Amanda’s article, I was bummed when I heard about her reaction to it. Back then, I found her to be funny, candid and articulate. She divulged way more than her date, to the point that I felt I was telling her story alone. I wish I’d given more of a sense of her good humor.

It’s a testament to her character that she allowed me another crack at compressing her life into a few hundred words. It turns out that when she jells with a match, she really jells. There was basically no looking back after that first date with Justin, although the second didn’t happen until weeks later, because he was away doing fieldwork. Frequent text and phone communication filled in the gap.

“We talked a lot and processed that kind of stuff similarly and understood how each other thought,” Justin said. “Neither of us felt like there was any risk in communicating how we felt about each other.”

So they let it fly. By mid-November, they were referring to each other as “boyfriend” and “girlfriend.” By early December, they were trading “I love you”s. Amanda recalls the moment when it hit her: They were playing Scrabble at his place (she was winning), and she was watching him intently plan his next move. And that’s when she knew she loved him.

They moved in together at the end of June 2018. Though loath to come off as a homebody, Amanda says they spend a lot of time with Netflix in their apartment. He got her into craft beer connoisseurship. She educates him on feminism (though he considered himself a feminist before they got together). They take weekend trips to nearby small towns. “We each have our own shades of nerddom,” she says. He digs “Star Wars” and board games, she’s into politics and books.

That August, they picked out her engagement ring and split the bill, though it ultimately stayed in his possession until he was ready to pop the question. He did so a few months later, on New Year’s Eve in Florida during a midnight beach walk, while fireworks lit up the sky and water.

The big day is scheduled for May at a winery and farm in Brandywine, Md.They decided their wedding would be, in the words of a mission statement they created, a “joyful, nontraditional celebration of us as individuals and as a couple.” They’re being as intentional as possible, ensuring the people they’re working with also serve same-sex weddings, and hiring women and people of color.

During a joint phone call, Amanda described Justin as intellectually curious and endlessly patient and “a lovable nerd who I’m very excited to marry.”

“Amanda is a very empathetic and intelligent person who’s always working at bettering herself in various ways but also spends a lot of energy holding other people up and being a positive influence for the people around her,” Justin said.

They are two thoughtful people who are good at articulating their emotions. They are exactly what we look for in Date Lab subjects. More important, they are each what the other was looking for in a life partner.