Dan Novak, who works in higher education and calls himself an “easygoing D.C. person,” and Carolyn Becker, who describes herself as a “petite, funky fashionista,” matched on paper. Both enjoy the District’s music scene, are Bethesda natives, and were looking for someone a little edgy and a lot stylish. But sometimes too perfect is a chemistry killer. Turns out these two have known each other since second grade. And there was one other surprise during their unplanned reunion at Smoke & Barrel in Adams Morgan.

Dan: I didn’t want to be the first one there, so I was a couple of minutes late.

Carolyn: I actually got to Adams Morgan earlier. I hung out at Philz Coffee to unwind.

Dan: My first impression? Oh, this is Carolyn Becker, my friend from high school. I’ve probably known her since I was 8 years old.

Carolyn: I was just like, Oh my gosh, this can’t be. The moment I saw him, I was like, This would happen. It was like a “Seinfeld” episode or something. A lot of our conversation was around how surprised we were. We were in awe; we couldn’t believe it.

Dan: We’re just friends. Her brother is one of my best friends. I was kind of half relieved and half disappointed. I’m not going to date her. I don’t have an interest in a romantic relationship with her.

Carolyn: He is a pretty laid-back guy. We have the same friends group, so we didn’t have too many updates on our lives.

Dan: I had fried pickles. I had never had that before. I was mostly focused on the beverages.

Carolyn: I’ve been to Smoke & Barrel before. They have great vegan options. I ordered the vegan wings to start, then the coleslaw and sweet baked potato, and then vegan doughnuts.

Dan: We were joking that we have a second date planned before the first. We have plans to go out [the next night to a concert with friends]. We were both pretty bewildered at the whole situation. We just talked about our dating lives for a bit. We had both just reached a low point and now were on Date Lab. No offense.

Carolyn: We talked about our Tinder experiences. I asked him what he is looking for on Tinder. This is funny: We have matched on Tinder and Bumble before, but we didn’t pursue it.

Dan: We do have a lot in common. I wanted a girl with style, and she’s got a lot of style.

Carolyn: It’s like some dating apps: People can match well on paper but in person don’t mesh.

Dan: I know she’s in marketing of some kind. Our parents know each other. My mom was actually just asking me if Carolyn is doing any art these days.

Carolyn: And then to top it all off, we ran into a friend of ours, Jeremy. I was like, Oh my god, I have two dates now. This night is just getting better and better.

Dan: We invited him to join the date. We joked a lot about how we should have a threesome. Then Carolyn left, and it was just me and Jeremy.

Carolyn: That was the last 30 minutes. And then I was very tired. I had to leave them on their own date at that point. I left at like 10.

Dan: We did karaoke at Madam’s Organ and then went to a hookah bar after that. I didn’t get home until 1.

Carolyn: I texted my brother and said, I went on a blind date, and out of everyone in the D.C. area, I was set up with Dan Novak. He was like, No way.

Dan: Were there sparks? She’s a cute girl. She told me I was attractive. I was flattered. But it wasn’t anything else than two friends having dinner.

Carolyn: Did he ask for my number? I already have Dan’s number.

Dan: Carolyn and I and maybe two other people are going to a show at Comet Ping Pong. I was like, “See you tomorrow, Carolyn.” We just thought it was really funny.

Rate the date

Dan: Can I say 7 [out of 5]?

Carolyn: 3. I will say I was a little disappointed. My score was low not because I don’t like hanging out with Dan, but because I was hoping for an actual blind date. All the nerves I experienced were for nothing.

Update

Still strictly pals. Carolyn has taken us up on our offer for a do-over.