Anyway, now he’s dating his best friend. And, Valerie said, “I actually don’t even know if his cat died.”

She was telling this story to one of the keeper aides at work for the second or third time when the aide responded, “Have you ever heard of Date Lab?”

She hadn’t, but she was intrigued and game to see if our matchmakers could outdo the dating app algorithms. “I really just want a partner to be able to share everything with,” she said. “I’m ready for the bigger commitment of sharing my life and finding my person.” Likes: Someone with passion for their work. Dislikes: Being unfaithful. “I trust completely, right off the bat. I put it all out there: Here I am!” she explained. “And then if someone breaks it, then it completely crushes me.”

We matched her with Robert Karlen, 24, who grew up in Bethesda and lives with two roommates on Capitol Hill. He works at a small consulting firm and hasn’t dated much since the pandemic hit — though truth is, he wasn’t dating a ton before the pandemic, either. He was swiping on Hinge when he saw someone answer the prompt “what if I told you ...” with “I got five stars on my Date Lab date.” Like Valerie, he didn’t know what Date Lab was. (Unlike Valerie, who moved to D.C. after college, he had no excuse for this ignorance. Robert, you’re a local; please get your parents a Washington Post subscription.) But he decided to apply just for kicks.

“[Applying] was pretty out of my comfort zone,” he said. “I’ve been happy single. I haven’t been pining to meet somebody. ... I’ve been trying to focus on making sure I can function as a single person first.” He’s hoping whomever he does meet will be “genuinely kind,” outdoorsy and not a “big partyer or drinker.”

He was “100 percent” nervous (“I could feel my heart beating”) before logging in to his Zoom date with a just-scrubbed-clean face, wearing a sweater and Patagonia vest and black pants, with an entree from Sushi Capitol and a homemade gimlet in hand. Valerie played some country music while doing her makeup (to “psyche myself up”) and putting on a sweater “that didn’t make me look frumpy” and jeans in her Petworth apartment, which she also shares with two roommates. At the last minute, she swapped out her necklace for earrings. She ordered spaghetti from Sfoglina in Van Ness that she barely touched (“it looked super weird eating on the screen”) and opened a bottle of Malbec.

A win for last-minute accessory changes: Robert noticed the earrings. “She was very cute,” he said of his first impression, noting her jewelry and makeup. Once her WiFi stopped being glitchy and Valerie could see more than just Robert’s beard and the top of his head, “I thought he was super cute. He definitely looked tall [and] in shape.”

“He was just so easy to talk to,” she said. So easy that they wound up discussing everything from the TV shows they both like (“New Girl,” “Schitt’s Creek”) to the Capitol insurrection, which occurred right outside Robert’s window. “So, it got a little heavy there for a bit,” she said. Her one concern was his age; her last boyfriend (pre-Dead Cat Guy) was also younger than she is. “I’m hoping he’s at the steps that I’m at,” she said.

Though Robert usually tries “to avoid the topic of jobs, just because that’s such a D.C. thing [and] I’m tired of that,” he was fascinated by Valerie’s work. “She said she could talk about animals all day, so I figured that was a green light to talk about it,” he explained. “I learned a lot. She trains the silverback at the National Zoo! Which was really cool. It’s not a profession you expect to run into in D.C.”

“We ended up talking for three hours,” Valerie said. “I don’t think either of us noticed until it was 8:45.”

Though both reported the conversation was more friendly than flirty, neither seemed too bothered by this, chalking it up to the fact that they were complete strangers meeting over Zoom. Once they realized how late it had gotten, Robert gave Valerie his number in the Zoom chat. She texted him as their date was ending so he’d have her number, and then he “technically” asked her out. “I’d love to get together when she feels comfortable doing so,” he told me. For Valerie, that’s after her second vaccine appointment, scheduled for the week after their first date. “I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“I’m really excited about it,” Valerie said. “This was a fantastic experience.”

Rate the date

Robert: 4.5 [out of 5]. “Just because of the Zoom.”

Valerie: 5.

Update

They braved an ice storm for an in-person date and are still talking.