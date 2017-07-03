

Nicole McCauley, 35, an intensive-care nurse, and Paul Meredith, 36, a software engineer. (Daniele Seiss)

Interviews by Michele Langevine Leiby

You’d think that software engineer Paul Meredith, 36, and intensive-care nurse Nicole McCauley, 35, two professionals who share a love of comedy — and can sustain a long discussion about the romantic foibles of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” — would be headed for an evening of easy laughter. But despite cocktails to loosen things up, their date at Boqueria downtown turned out to be a bit on the dry side.

Paul: She was in a T-shirt and jeans, very classic. She looked friendly. She looked very nice.

Nicole: He was a little bit taller, which was fine, which I don’t care about. But he was on the slimmer side, which I do like. And he was nice-looking.

Paul: I asked how her day was, and she’s a nurse, so it sounds like her day is always busy. I remember saying that I was in engineering so I left work early and took a nap — the complete opposite of her day.

Nicole: He seems to be a very intellectual guy. Like highly intellectual. I think that is why we got matched. He wasn’t as funny as I expected some guy to be that matched with me, or as lighthearted. I was surprised he was black. I read the other Date Labs and I see mostly white couples, so I just expected him to be white, and I’m totally fine with that. And then when he wasn’t I was like, O h, okay.

Paul: She was a little quiet, but for the most part she was pretty outgoing. Most of the conversation was about “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” That was maybe a good 25, 30 minutes or so.

Nicole: He was very chatty. For me it was a challenging date not because I couldn’t find things to talk about but [because] his side of the conversation was less of a conversation. I would ask him a question, a general question, and he would tell a story about the question. And there wasn’t a lot of back and forth. It was a lot of him telling stories and me listening for like 10 minutes at a time.

Paul: She seemed a little quiet. I remember doing a lot of the talking. I know that if I talk a lot that usually isn’t a good sign.

Nicole: Immediately when I said I did improv and [found out] that he had signed up for a class, I thought, Oh, that’s an interesting conversation right there. But we talked about that for maybe two minutes. It wasn’t like, “Oh, when did you start and where did you take classes at?” He could have changed that game there, just asking questions.

Paul: She guessed that I was an engineer. I was surprised because usually people don’t get that. I did bring up that I did well in math, so that’s probably why she figured that out. I mentioned salsa dancing. In our class we learned how to do dips and I dropped somebody. So

she may think I’m a bad salsa dancer.

Nicole: I was like, I’m going to give this guy a pass. He’s probably just nervous. He’s chatting a lot, but even after the cocktails — it wasn’t active listening.

Paul: I want to see her improv show because I’m starting improv. I want to see how it’s done, because I don’t think I’m going to be good at it.

Nicole: I was impressed that he did adventures by himself. He had been to Vegas and rented out a suite just by himself. He went to a Britney Spears concert to make fun of her and spent $200. Kind of weird. And he stayed at the hotel that “The Shining” was based on. He went there by himself on Halloween. I said, “You’re crazy, but I admire that you’re adventurous.” That was the one thing I thought, Well, maybe that’s why they matched us. Because I do like a guy who likes adventure.

Paul: I would go out again but as friends. She was a nice person. But it felt like friend zone.

Nicole: He is an engineer, and they can be really in their head sometimes. I started to question: Was I the boring one? Or was he the boring one?

Paul: I actually forgot [to get her phone number]. That’s one thing I regret because it would be nice to see her improv shows.

Rate the date

Nicole: 2 [out of 5]. We just didn’t bring out the fun in each other.

Paul: 3.5. She was nice. And it was three hours. If I just didn’t like someone it wouldn’t last three hours.

Update

No numbers were exchanged, so no contact.