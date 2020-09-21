She’d recently ended a three-year relationship and was just starting to date again. “I was attracted to a certain type: a physical look. Bigger, muscular guys who took care of themselves. And who were really confident. Overly confident, which I thought was a good sign. But I learned that overly confident can just mean a--holes.”

By the time we matched her, she’d been single for a year and a half and could tell her instincts were improving. “As soon as I saw a red flag, I would cut it off. That’s why I’m still single. … A relationship is nice, but what’s better is being happy and respected.” Plus, work’s been busy during quarantine; she’s in digital distribution, planning content for partners like Netflix. Still, when she got the note that she’d be going on a Date Lab date, “I was so excited. Like actually, really excited.”

We paired her with Daniel Veiga. The 36-year-old mental health therapist had devoted 2019 to getting his license — hours of coursework, hours of paperwork — all while working full time. He figures he went on about two dates all year. “My social life was nonexistent.” Having checked those career boxes, “I was really ready to start dating,” he said. “New decade, new attitude, I was ready to put myself out there. And then the pandemic hit.”

He says he applied to Date Lab “on a whim,” though he and his sister have been reading this column forever. “Because I am a little more established in other aspects of my life, I can really commit to somebody and really let something develop, with the hopes that the other person is too.” For her part, Edidong said, “I really hope I find someone that I vibe with. … We get along well, we respect each other, we love each other, and we can grow from there.”

Though they were both in Silver Spring, the date was on Zoom. Daniel logged in from his kitchen (“one of the nicer-looking rooms in the house”) and was wearing a dress shirt (“and I put on dress pants, just in case”), as if he were coming to the date straight from work in an office. Edidong arrived shortly after. “She had a really beautiful smile,” Daniel said. “I liked that she had a really relaxed demeanor. I liked her earrings. … She’d said one thing she missed is being able to go out and dress up and look nice. So even before she said that, I could tell that it was important to her to look nice. And she did!”

Edidong was wearing a denim dress (“I was trying to dress casual but at the same time, dress up a little bit. It was really cute though”), Zooming in from her parents’ house, where she’s currently living and where, conveniently, her little brother has a photography studio in the basement. “So I had him set up all of the lighting,” said Edidong, who I can see now is a genius. “Why not? I’d never done it before, but I’m going to do it all the time now.”

Her first reaction to seeing Daniel: “Oh, he doesn’t look bad! ... I was relieved when I saw him. I was like, okay, he’s normal.”

Daniel ordered from Seafood in the Buff, a mix of fried shrimp, scallops, hush puppies and plantains. Unfortunately, most Montgomery County restaurants don’t deliver alcohol (rude!) so he drank water. Edidong had a sushi appetizer and General Tso’s shrimp from Koi Asian Cuisine, and chardonnay.

Daniel and Edidong quickly discovered they went to the same high school; he had graduated the year before she started her freshman year. (I did not know this when I matched them!) “Because we’re both from the area, a lot of it went back to: What are some places you like to hang out, what are your favorite restaurants,” Daniel said. “We talked about go-go music, the types of food we like. We talked a little bit about our experiences at our high school.” Beyond that, “it was a pretty wide range: We went from how we like to cook our grits all the way to the current state of racial relations in America.”

Even though they had some technical glitches — Edidong’s Internet connection was a bit unreliable — “it was a good flow. We talked for a long time. … We had a great conversation,” she said. “It didn’t feel like an interview. It just felt like getting to know somebody. He had a very calm demeanor, whereas I’m more up and down. I feel like I’m very expressive. … So I was just trying to feel him out to see if he’s someone who could have fun.”

Daniel appreciated that she asked thoughtful questions about his work, and he liked the way she described evaluating people in your life as “a debt or an asset.” “I thought that was really deep,” he said. And he took it as a promising sign that they had “a lot of similar values, from very big stuff — the importance of spending time with family and friends, spirituality — all the way down to: She likes the half-and-half, a.k.a. the Arnold Palmer, and we both can’t stand going into Northern Virginia.”

“I feel like there was chemistry,” Daniel told me. Evidence for this includes: “There were times when we both leaned into the computer. The laughing. Her pulling her hair back. … I said, okay, next time we meet, it definitely should be in person.”

“I usually can feel vibes, but I just got a platonic vibe,” Edidong said. “Even towards the end, when he asked for my number, he was like, ‘Usually people ask for numbers so I guess I should ask for your number’ — so I was like, are you doing this because you want to or because you think you’re supposed to, because that’s what people do?”

“I could see him as a friend,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s more than that, but I’m open to exploring.”

Rate the date

Edidong: 3.5 [out of 5].

Daniel: 4.5.

Update

They went on a second date — in person! — to Brookside Gardens in Wheaton and got ice cream.