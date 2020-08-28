After three years working abroad, Sam, 25, will be starting graduate school in September, and he is looking for “something serious.” However, Date Lab did not seem very promising, either: “I was terrified about this happening,” he said. “My name and picture are going to be searchable, and people are going to know about this.” He called his friends and mom for advice on how to approach his very public first date. Their advice: Just be yourself. So he dressed “nicely, but not too nice,” settling on a white shirt and jeans and lots of hair gel — “I’m from New Jersey,” he explained — with a list of questions open on his laptop in case things turned awkward. He also enjoyed some “rock and rye liquor,” whiskey that he and his dad distill in a cask with rock candy and grapefruit. “It’s a bit of a family tradition,” he said.

Sitting at his repositioned desk with spicy cauliflower and spicy tofu from local Asian restaurant Maketto, Sam signed on a few minutes early — surprised to see that his date, Elli Sloan, 24, had just signed on, too. “From that moment on, it was clear we were both type-A people,” he noted.

Like Sam, Elli, a digital strategist for a PR firm, is looking for a relationship. And like Sam, her expectations were not very high. “I was working up till the last second,” she said, and was still wearing her work-from-home attire of biker shorts. She put on earrings and mascara and set up her laptop alongside daal, gobhi and zardak — cuisine from Lapis, an Afghan restaurant in Adams Morgan that she had tried once on a previous date. “I had only told one friend” about the Date Lab date, she said.

The two made small talk, then “it pivoted when we got to talking more about politics,” Sam said. “It turns out we see eye to eye on those matters.” In fact, they had a lot in common: Both went to college in D.C., listen to liberal podcasts like “Pod Save America” and “Lovett or Leave It,” have spent time living in the Middle East, enjoy outdoor activities like biking and hiking, and are passionate about the environment. Plus, she’s vegan and he’s a recent vegetarian. Their differences were minor: “She doesn’t like nuclear energy; I do like nuclear energy,” he said. “That’s how wonky the discussion ended up getting.” They got so caught up in talking, in fact, that neither ate much of their food.

Meeting through a computer screen did not curb their physical chemistry. Sam immediately noticed Elli’s olive complexion. He added: “She’s beautiful.” Elli, who Sam described as “extroverted,” was not shy about stating her height preferences. “I was like, don’t worry, I’m 5-foot-11,” he said. “And no one would lie about being 5-foot-11, so you can believe me.”

Sam says his ideal partner would share 80 percent of his political views (100 percent “would be boring,” he says), and over the nearly three-hour conversation, they discovered where their 20 percent gap in politics lay: former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg. When Elli asked him who his preferred candidate was during the 2020 Democratic primaries, she said, “Please don’t say Pete.” (He said Pete.) Sam, on the other hand, says that Elli thought Buttigieg “was a Republican.” Ultimately, it was a difference that both of them could stomach.

There were no awkward lulls in conversation, and Sam did not consult his tab of questions even once. “I may have committed a big red flag at the end, though,” Sam admitted. The date had lasted longer than the 90 minutes he’d anticipated. As they approached the third hour, his mother, who was expecting to hear from him, texted: “Are you okay?” When Sam relayed this to Elli, she tilted her head sideways, surprised. “Did you tell your mom about this?” she asked.

“It was embarrassing,” Sam said. It turns out, however, that Elli found the incident “sweet” and “quite funny.”

Using his mom’s text as his cue to sign off, Sam asked for Elli’s number. As soon as he got it, the call ended — saving him from further awkwardness. That night, he texted her to ask for a second date. “I don’t want to get my hopes up too much,” he said, “but it was a really nice time.”

Rate the date

Sam: 5 [out of 5].

Elli: 4.5.

Update

The two met up for another Zoom call just a few days later and are planning a third date — this time, in person.