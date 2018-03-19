

I admit I thought prospects for these two young Texans didn’t sound promising after talking to 24-year-old Houston native Eleni Angelides before the date. Eleni works on the Hill and described herself as “ambitious” and in search of a bespectacled, nerdy guy whose musical tastes reach beyond the Top 40. She also prefers dating men a few years older. “I have a hard time finding mature guys in D.C.,” she told me.

“Have you dated younger?” I asked nonchalantly. I might as well have asked, “Have you dated a manatee?” Her response: “Uh … no. I haven’t.”

Unbeknownst to her, her date was 21-year-old geology student Diehl Sillers, originally from Austin. He described himself as a “nonjudgmental,” poutine-loving fellow looking for someone adventurous. When I talked to Diehl, he also brought up age. “Am I the youngest person to do Date Lab?” he asked, with a trace of anxiety in his voice. He was worried his match would be a decade or two older than he is, because he thought most Date Labs featured women in their 30s and 40s. Though I had assured him Eleni was within his age range, Diehl confessed he had called an “emergency cocktail hour” with his friends right before the date. “We went through several scenarios and hypothesized about what to do. Like, what if she was mute? What if she was 40?”

When Diehl arrived at Bar Pilar, a gastropub featuring tapas-style fare, on a bustling stretch of 14th Street NW, he was relieved to see a clearly 20-something Eleni waiting in the second-floor dining room. “She was super cute and seemed very normal — so all systems were green!” he said later. Eleni was equally pleased when she caught sight of Diehl coming up the stairs. “He was really cute — and wearing glasses — definitely my type!” she told me.

But how did Eleni feel about being matched with a younger dude? “It was a surprise to learn he was in college because he presented as so mature,” she said. “He is wise beyond his years.”

While sharing spaghetti squash pad thai, they bonded over being the youngest in their families, having a primal need for meat, and being Texans who were very different from their peers. Eleni told me they were both token Democrats in a sea of red: “We were both glad we left Texas to go to school — a lot of people stay in Texas and never leave.” Said Diehl: “We both share Texas pride. We can make fun of Texas — but nobody else can.”

As they noshed on scallops, Diehl talked about his geology travels, from Alabama to Iceland. “He is a great storyteller — I find that very attractive,” Eleni said. But he had her hooked when he talked about music: “I don’t know if he saw that my eyes lit up!” They both enjoy indie music, and Eleni was thrilled that he knew about NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. “He was jealous that I’d gone to them,” Eleni told me.

As they polished off a dish of rabbit tagliatelle, they commiserated over bad dates. Eleni revealed that she has been plagued by “second-date phobia” ever since she had a really good first date — followed by an epically bad second date: The guy took her to his college bar, left her sitting alone for 30 minutes while he chatted with pals, awkwardly let her pay the check — and then changed the 20 percent tip on her credit slip to 60 percent because he used to work there and wanted to make sure to leave a good tip.

After realizing four hours had passed and they were the last ones in the restaurant, Diehl and Eleni got up to go. Eleni lives in the area so he walked her home, then they hugged goodbye and exchanged numbers. “This date changed my perspective on dating. I now know that age really is just a number,” Eleni told me afterward. Diehl, meanwhile, said that although three years isn’t a big age difference, he was still a bit concerned about his “status.”

“It is different being a college student dating a real person — you know, someone who is living independently,” he said. “I was very attracted to her. It’ll be interesting to see where it goes.”

Rate the date

Eleni: 5 out of 5. “I went out of my comfort zone, and I had a really good time.”

Diehl: 4.5 out of 5. “We had super fun conversation, a very fun night, and I’m interested in seeing her again.”

Update

Eleni and Diehl met for cocktails two days later — and spent Valentine’s Day together at a concert at the 9:30 Club.

