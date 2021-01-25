Experience had taught him not to defy his mother, so Jay applied and a few weeks later he was scheduled for a virtual blind date. “Best-case scenario you find somebody and worst-case scenario you have a good story to tell,” he said.

Plus, virtual dates were a cakewalk for Jay. “Whether or not I am successful at it I don’t know, but I feel like I can talk to pretty much a piece of driftwood,” he said.

Aidan Markey, 23, moved to the Washington area from Chicago in late August figuring if he could make it here, he could make it anywhere. This PR guy, who grew up in Bowling Green, Ohio, was looking to work with nonprofits focused on suicide prevention or LGBTQ health-care reform. He also hoped to find out more about himself.

Aidan, who came out publicly in early 2018 and has had one long-term romantic partner, didn’t hold much hope for a successful pandemic dating life. But the weekend after Election Day, he went out to get a Sunday newspaper. “I wanted to ... read through all the coverage talking about Kamala [Harris] as the first woman vice president,” he said. Luckily for us The Washington Post Magazine fell out and Aidan discovered Date Lab.

To prep for the Zoom date, Jay worked on lighting and furniture placement before turning to himself. “I put on a whole outfit,” he said. “I did my hair, I put on some fragrance, I tried to gussy up a little bit.”

Aidan zhuzhed it up too, with a “lovely” sweater that was light blue on top and dark blue on the bottom paired with white pants. “I have been trying to pick more bold colors in my wardrobe because I am like violently pale and if I can have a darker or more bold piece to contrast to my skin I feel like that makes for a better fashion moment,” he said.

Jay grabbed a glass of pinot noir. His mind was racing because the D.C.-area gay community is small and he wondered if he already might know Aidan. He and his friends had spent time doing some recon work on a few Aidans hoping the date would be more of a squint instead of completely blind. But when the screen popped up Aidan turned out to be a cute man Jay had never seen.

There was some initial nervousness then the usual small talk: what do you do, where do you go, who do you know, why Date Lab. Zoom kept going in and out, but the two managed to keep things flowing, laughing and bonding over pop culture interests.

Their rapport was easy, according to Aidan, and it helped that Jay was handsome, smart, funny and quick to hit back with jokes. “I think we have frighteningly similar interests, two sides of a coin,” he said.

And then out popped two magic words, sparkly and bright: Taylor Swift. “I am a Taylor Swift fan, but when I’m on dates with people I want to underplay that because people have strong feelings about [her],” Jay said. “I mentioned her, and he was like, ‘I have seen her in concert four times.’ ”

Yep, call it what you want, but Aidan was a Swiftie, too. “It’s like literally the gayest conversation I have ever had,” Aidan said.

The date wrapped up without an exchange of numbers, but the two did decide to follow each other on social media. “This is always kind of the kiss of death: ‘You can follow me on Instagram,’ ” Jay said. “And in my head I was like, ‘Okay, so it was nice to meet you, see you never.’ ” However, Aidan immediately messaged and they chatted some more.

Ready for it? “I sat on it after the date and ruminating on it, I realized I didn’t necessarily feel a romantic connection,” Aidan said. “I just had a really good time.”

He wanted to be honest and transparent so he messaged Jay and told him as much, suggesting they do a socially distanced hangout after the holidays. Jay was cool with it.

Rate the date

Jay 3.5 [out of 5].

Aidan 5.

Update

A week after the date Aidan said the two were still messaging on Instagram with loose plans to hang out as friends after the holidays.