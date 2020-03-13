But prosecutors weren’t done with him yet. In May 2016, the state sued Wang in civil court for racketeering. And this time, they had additional help: Collective Liberty, a D.C.-based nonprofit that is a cross between a tech start-up and an advocacy group whose mission is to fight human trafficking using data and technology.

Collective Liberty helps law enforcement by compiling a massive amount of data — from court documents, news reports, Freedom of Information Act requests, prostitution websites and firsthand survivor accounts — into a web-based tool. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Collective Liberty’s systems find connections among people, bank accounts and past prosecutions, building rough sketches of criminal networks involved in trafficking. Then, the group hands that information to the police.

In Wang’s case, Collective Liberty flew to Delaware at the behest of the attorney general’s office to train about 50 police officers and lawyers in human trafficking responses, while also sharing data, intelligence and technical assistance. “They walked us through the mechanics, the logistics, the underlying philosophy, and the cultural nuances of these types of illicit massage parlors in America,” Oliver Cleary, deputy attorney general for the Delaware Department of Justice, told me. “These tools are completely invaluable. If you read some of the depositions of the officers in the [Wang] case, some of their testimony is directly informed by what they learned from Collective Liberty.”

This past November, Wang was found liable for three RICO racketeering violations, each of which carries up to $100,000 in civil penalties, a “first of its kind” verdict in Delaware, according to news reports. (Brian Jordan, Wang’s attorney, told me, “I cannot comment while the trial court’s decision on damages is pending.”) Cleary’s office is currently pursuing at least three other human trafficking cases using Collective Liberty’s knowledge. “Given the successful outcome in the Wang case,” he says, “I’m very confident we’ll be using them more in the future.”

Created in 2018, Collective Liberty is already getting noticed for its 21st-century approach to an age-old problem. The company was slated to compete in Austin this month in the worldwide SXSW Pitch competition (until it was canceled because of the coronavirus). Founder Rochelle Keyhan was a bit shocked when the group was announced as a finalist, since the annual tech extravaganza is usually thought of as a showcase more for the Snapchats and Ubers of the world. "I still haven't fully processed it," Keyhan told me in February. "We're not pitching the next 'unicorn' idea. … The shock, I guess, comes from the validation that we're doing the right thing."

The idea for Collective Liberty grew out of Keyhan’s own experience as a former gender-based violent crimes prosecutor in Philadelphia. When she started in the district attorney’s office in 2010, human trafficking was essentially a new legal arena: The first state to pass a law criminalizing it was Washington state in 2003. “It’s a bit of a murky field,” Cleary says. “It’s one of the oldest crimes in the world, but the modern American iteration isn’t very well understood, or it’s minimized by vast sections of the public.”

Recognizing that local governments didn’t yet have the resources or knowledge to fight the problem, Keyhan shifted to the nonprofit world to take a more direct approach, first as director of “disruption strategies” at Polaris, a D.C.-based nonprofit that operates the National Human Trafficking Hotline. “But there was a huge gap when it came to tech-related solutions,” Keyhan told me. “After a few years, we realized [something like Collective Liberty] didn’t exist but was necessary. So we said, ‘I guess we’re the ones who have to do it.’ ”

Keyhan pulled together a team with backgrounds in law enforcement, technology and data for her new project. She wanted to find a less whack-a-mole approach to ending human trafficking by “stopping criminal behavior altogether.”

The sheer number of human trafficking victims and potential cases can be daunting for law enforcement. “We would have 50 to 100 of these types of cases at any given time,” she says of her tenure as a prosecutor. “It’s just not possible to investigate every one that way.” Collective Liberty aims to ease this burden by uncovering where those cases might intersect and overlap. “Philadelphia can reach out to us and find those connections and skip 20 steps toward finding cases all over the country,” Keyhan explains.

In many instances, the key to these investigations is the adage “follow the money.” Perpetrators of human trafficking are frequently also entangled in a web of financial crimes like wage theft, money laundering and tax evasion. These can be easier to track through various databases, with a paper trail that often leads to the top of a criminal organization. And when it comes time to go to trial, prosecutions based on financial crimes can spare human trafficking victims the experience of testifying and reliving their trauma. “The financials are black and white,” says Keyhan.

Cleary agrees with this approach. “Think about Al Capone,” he says. “He was a bootlegger and a murderer, but he was never incarcerated for bootlegging and murdering. He was incarcerated for tax evasion. When you have a problem that seems insurmountable by one set of tools, you go around that.”

Today, Collective Liberty operates in 204 jurisdictions across 37 states, with five full-time and five part-time employees. A large chunk of funding comes from the Child Sex Trafficking Team in the Texas governor’s office, with more coming in the form of contracts with various jurisdictions, as well as foundation grants, donations and prizes from previous pitch competitions.

In addition to sharing intelligence, the group holds workshops like the one in Delaware, going over case studies in human trafficking and best practices. Representatives always bring a human trafficking survivor, too, for a question-and-answer session. That gets at another core goal of Collective Liberty: apprehending traffickers, not the trafficked. “We really push for not arresting the victims,” says Keyhan. “Usually that leads to heated conversations with police officers. … But the big undercurrent for each training is this intent in minimizing harm to victims in the criminal justice process.”

Keyhan says Collective Liberty hopes to invest in improving the quality and quantity of data and increasing the number of jurisdictions it can work with. The organization can currently track information in non-English languages, but it needs to upgrade its AI to operate more efficiently and to work across North America and Europe.

Despite not being a typical “tech” company, Collective Liberty is using the industry’s tenets of disruption and growth to fulfill its mission. Reflecting on her group’s acceptance at SXSW and its rising status in the tech world, Keyhan says: “We have a very strong need and proven impact, so I’m embracing this for sure.”