Peter Newsham, 54, joined the D.C. police in 1989. He was sworn in as chief in May 2017.

Have you ever had to shoot your gun?

I had to shoot it one time, and it was at a dog. This was probably in the early ’90s. When I tell people that I shot a dog, they look at me like I’m a barbarian. I did not feel comfortable about shooting a dog. A guy was running full speed across South Capitol Street. It was dark, and he didn’t look both ways. He ran into the block where I was in my police car. I’m wondering what the heck is going on. He then jumped up on the roof of my police car, and that’s when I see the dog chasing him. And the dog actually jumped up on the foot of the car trying to bite this young guy on his leg. The guy was screaming bloody murder. The dog came around to my side of the car, and I was able to shoot it one time. After the shooting, the guy got down off the car and gave me a big hug and told me I saved his life. I don’t know if I did save his life. I can still remember seeing the bullet hit the poor dog.

You instituted a plan that all police officers need to go through the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

That’s something we started this year. We have been doing that over at the Holocaust Museum for several years now.

What’s the reasoning behind sending everyone through those?

At the Holocaust Museum we have a program called Law and Society, and very generally what it will show police officers is how police can be complicit in something that’s very horribly wrong. And that’s the Holocaust example. The training we give over at the National Museum of African American History and Culture is to see the role that police played in our country in racism. And the police played a very active role in that. There are a lot of reasons it’s important for police to know that, but I think the most important reason is, it was not too far in the distant past that that happened. We have people who have grown up in Washington, D.C., who experienced that from police. So when a police officer goes to the scene and they’re dealing with somebody who lived through that experience, police officers need to know right off the bat that that person may be distrusting of you because of what they’ve experienced from police in the past. I tell my officers what you need to do is you need to overcome that. You need to let them know you’re not the police officer that they used to deal with or the police officer that they see on TV. That you’re a good person doing the right thing and you’re here to help.

What’s something you want an officer starting his first day on the force to know?

I tell all my officers when they graduate from the academy that everything they’ve seen about policing on TV and in movies, forget all of that because that’s not what policing is. We’re not the one who rejects authority. We’re not the people who go out and blow up and shoot and punish the bad guy. I think policing is a service profession, and our role in society is to help people. And I tell them if you can approach this job from that mind-set, you’ll be the police officer we expect you to be.

Your department been criticized for the mass arrests following violence during the inauguration in 2017 and about how people who say they were protesting peacefully got wrapped up in those arrests. What do you have to do to change to keep that scenario from replaying happening again? Or do you not feel that you did anything wrong?

The inauguration circumstance has been compared to other mass arrests that we’ve had in the city. The inauguration arrests were unique. We had a riot in the city. These weren’t protesters or demonstrators. These are people that were involved in a riot. And whenever you have a riot you see fires burning, you see windows being smashed, you see rocks, boulders and pieces of steel being thrown at human beings. People expect the police to come in and restore order. And I think we did a really good job of that. People are always going to criticize the police, and we will evaluate it to the extent that there was individual circumstances of, you know, places where we could have done better. We’re open to that criticism. But whether or not we had to restore order and make arrests under those circumstances, I don’t think anybody in the criminal justice system has questioned the arrests on that day. You can go back and you can look at everything the judges have said about all of the arrests, even the ones that have been dismissed, and there hasn’t been any criticism launched at the police or the police action on that day.

I’m sure you see the viral videos that everyone else sees of police officers making bad decisions.

Yeah, I see it all the time, and whenever I see behavior which I believe is either criminal or completely inappropriate by a police officer, I cringe. Just like anybody else who is looking at that video. And I cringe for two reasons: First of all, you’ve got this police officer mistreating somebody else, and everybody’s upset about that. The second reason I cringe is because whenever people look at a video like that and they see someone wearing the uniform, they have a tendency to attribute that to everybody who wears the uniform. That’s a really hard thing for us to overcome. Collectively we’re trying to build relationships with our community. And when you look at something like that and you know it’s going to negatively impact all of the work that you’ve been trying to do, that’s painful.

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

I got to work for two really good chiefs of police. Chief [Charles] Ramsey and Chief [Cathy] Lanier. Chief Ramsey said, and I think as a police executive this has been the most helpful, that if you uncover something is going wrong in the agency, be the first one to tell everybody about it. You don’t try to hide it. Because people want to know if you have a problem, and they want to know that you’re doing something to correct it.

More Just Asking For stories, features such as Date Lab, Gene Weingarten and more, visit WP Magazine. Follow the Magazine on Twitter. Like us on Facebook. Email us at wpmagazine@washpost.com.