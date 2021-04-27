The family trees of descendants no doubt contain some vaccine skeptics. But Head says the foundation’s most active members have been, or soon will be, vaccinated. They feel a duty to use the education and empowerment that their forefathers lacked to seek information about the vaccines — to assure themselves that this federal medical program is trustworthy and beneficial. “We understand the importance of a vaccine, and we also understand that our fathers were looking to better themselves, and that’s how they were deceived into the study, without information and without their consent,” Head says. “We have the opportunity to get all of the information that we could want and … give our consent to do the vaccine.”