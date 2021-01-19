When I teach my class, I just lay it out as false information that is shared intentionally to reach a political goal. And that word “intentionally” is part of the definition where a lot of people get hung up because, well, how do you know what their intention is? Which is why my team uses a framework where we try to get down to the level of attribution, which is often very hard to find out, of who started a campaign and why. And there’s a variety of different actors and reasons why people would participate in a disinformation campaign. But once you start to focus on patterns of behavior, you realize that there are certain people who either do it because it lends them clout and influence within a very small universe of like-minded individuals. So for them it’s ideological reasons. And then there are others that are incentivized by money. Disinformation can be a very lucrative business, especially if you’re good at it.

What role did disinformation play in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol?

We can’t underestimate the role that disinformation played in giving people a reason to be in D.C. on January 6. Which is to say that many believed and were ready to act on the belief the election had been stolen from Donald Trump. Everybody could see that this voter-fraud cloud was engulfing many, many people day by day, and little could be done to stop it, which is why we end up with thousands of people in D.C. to rally for Trump. Unfortunately, people are going to want to blame anyone else for what happened rather than looking at what occurred, which is that Donald Trump was able to enroll many people in this huge spiderweb of lies, and many of the people who showed up to the Capitol believe in Trump.

Twitter removed Trump from its platform. Was that the right decision?

It is the right decision because Twitter was Trump’s main tool in directing these groups, especially directing them to the Capitol, and then [he] seemed to be inflaming and inciting tensions by saying that even though the election must have still been stolen, that people should go in peace, as if they were under his control at that point. The thing about movements is, you can try to guide them during periods of relative calm, but when they reach a fever pitch like they did in the moment of storming the Capitol, then it becomes less clear what kind of directions and what kind of signals they’re going to hear from charismatic leaders. And it was really difficult to predict what Trump might say next. So from that perspective, in terms of a short-term counter-tactic to change the dynamics of the situation, I think limiting tweets, removing tweets, eventually deleting his account, they should have had a plan for that, and they didn’t, which is fairly shocking given all of the effort and energy that has gone into research about disinformation and media manipulation.

What is the concern, though, about a platform as massive as Twitter or Facebook having the ability to pull the plug on anyone it chooses at any time?

The president is not anyone. He was using Twitter to politically oppress people, if you think about the context of use and the months of him claiming the election had been stolen from him. He’s not a private citizen. He’s not even a challenger here. He is the sitting president. And if this was happening in any other country, we might see other world leaders call out for removal of this person’s account, knowing that they are mounting a private takeover of government.

So I’m not a fan of abstracting this to the level of: Well, if you do this to the president, then anyone else may fall victim. I think what it shows is the huge crisis we’re in as a result of failure to legislate. Would I prefer that [Mark] Zuckerberg and [Jack] Dorsey and YouTube aren’t in charge of information flows? Yes, of course. But also it just points to the enormous responsibility that must come with such large-scale broadcast technologies. And that’s something that the government needs to figure out how it’s going to regulate.

Looking forward, what sort of disinformation should we be most worried about?

I think in the immediacy we have to reckon with the fact that democracy, as we currently know it, is imperiled, in the sense that we need a wide swath of the public to have faith that votes are being counted and tabulated fairly. That is the only way that people will continue to participate in the system of democracy. Even if people are disinterested in voting, they still have to maintain a belief that it is fair and that people have access to voting as a means for changing our president or any of our representatives.

And if you don’t believe in this very basic foundational pact that we have as a society, which is that we will follow these rules in order to have a peaceful transition of power, when that starts to get eroded, that’s when people become mobilized. People start to want to “defend their rights.” And when you have people defending their rights based on disinformation, based on lies, it can get very dangerous very quickly.

So how do we address that as a country?

We’ve tried. CISA [the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency], for instance, saw this coming and decided that they were going to make a very simple website called Rumor Control that would deal with any claims that were starting to scale into a public concern about the efficacy and the fairness of voting. So we’ve had different agencies try to step in and explain to the public that every measure that should have been taken was taken in order to secure the election. But when you have someone in power that refuses to acknowledge that they have lost in a fair election, I don’t think we’ve really been here before as a nation.

Isn’t it understandable that many Republican voters would believe President Trump and their party when they’re telling them the election results are invalid or illegal?

At the end of the day we have an entire legal system built on evidence and all of these measures that are put in place to ensure that evidence is captured and it can be reconstituted and adjudicated over and over and over again. We had that happen in Georgia, for instance — three recounts of all of the votes.

It really is something if we think about the history of protest and social media over the last decade. You have a bunch of people of varying influence, but none of them are the president of the United States calling for mass public protest via social media, where they have access to tens of millions of people. That, to me, is one of the most significant aspects here. Because when I look at disinformation, I try to understand what’s the normal level of b------- out there. There are always going to be people who deny the Holocaust. There are always going to be people who think the Earth is flat. They’re always going to be, you know, Roswell folks. That is a constant. But when you add in actors with a certain amount of either monetary resources or network resources that can reach millions of people calling for specific kinds of public action, that’s when I get really worried. It’s different having arguably the most influential man in the world call for public protest in order to flip an election where there is no evidence of mass fraud.

Is there any good news on the disinformation front?

[Laughs.] Come on. Good news? I think in some ways the good news is that the term “disinformation” has really worn out its purpose, and we now are in a space where regulation and intervention is possible. If you think back just a couple of years ago, the idea that social media companies would do any kind of content moderation was largely unheard of. There were some sacred buckets of information that platforms and companies were willing to take action on. Mostly that included child pornography and not much else. And now we’re at a point where platforms and companies are realizing that the data they collect is people and the actions they refuse to take do cause harm. And so if there is a bright side to having gone through all of this, it’s that I think we now have the political will to change things.

So is regulation of places like Facebook and Twitter essential in order to counteract disinformation?

It has to be only because you have to take into account this interaction effect between millions of people seeking information and bad actors who will use that vulnerability to their advantage, right? You don’t get 100,000 domains related to covid-19 without a big chunk of people thinking they can monetize this pandemic, right? And so it’s not just that we’re talking about, oh, we’ve got to regulate speech. This is the economy now.

For the ordinary person who isn’t studying the nuances of the ways in which different disinformation is being spread, what’s the best way to keep yourself from being duped?

I think when it comes to [social media], you have to have a gut check around information that shocks you or information that makes you feel like you need to share it immediately. The way in which these systems are built and the way in which we participate in social media has a lot to do with feeding off emotion. And outrage is a significant emotion that social media companies will tap time and time again. And so I think people, when they approach information online, especially those most vulnerable to misinformation, you want to trust, but verify and verify and verify.